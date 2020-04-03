A profession in need of an injection of youthful enthusiasm is facing a further decline in participation as umpires and referees sit idle as the country and world deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
At the same time, those referees in football and basketball looking to advance to the next level will likely have to keep those aspirations in check for another year.
Locally, baseball and softball umpires and track and field and volleyball officials lament their time away from something they love and the interaction with the young people they work with each spring .
“There are a lot of things that I miss with the season being suspended,” said John Cherup, a high school and youth baseball umpire. “It’s hard to put a finger on one thing that would stand out more than another. But being involved in the game is probably the thing that I miss the most right now.
“Being an umpire is really the next best thing to still being able to play the game. I also miss the camaraderie of my fellow officials. Many of us have become great friends over the years.”
Paul Sroka, a college basketball and football official from McMurray who also works selected high school basketball games, said the opportunity for referees improving their situation by moving into higher-level collegiate conferences is stalled.
Football officials aspiring to better themselves or enter into collegiate work have missed on participating in spring practices and working spring games because of social distancing requirements that led to the cancellation of the practices and games.
Basketball officials wanting to be evaluated will miss out on that opportunity with the cancellations of AAU leagues, tournaments and camps coordinated by Division I and II supervisors.
“The opportunities (in basketball and football) for those to move up is going away or has gone away or stalled for this year,” said Sroka, who is a football official in the Southland, an FCS Division I conference, and works NCAA Division II basketball in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
“Football officials usually work three to four spring practices and then spring games, especially if you are trying to move up into NCAA Division I or II.
“Officiating meetings and camps have been cancelled. Without the evaluations, and the ability to learn and improve through actual game officiating, it’s going to be really tough to make an advancement this year. Basketball (officials) hirings or promotions are absolutely driven by evaluations from AAU tournaments. It’s a lost year for some and maybe even the end of careers for those older officials who were thinking of retiring.”
In a profession looking to add, not subtract, inactivity could hurt.
“If we would lose the high school spring season and at least part of the rec season, it would really have a detrimental effect on the development of new umpires because they are going to miss the game experience,” Cherup said. “You can attend classes, clinics and study the rule book in the interim, but not being on the field with live baseball is a huge loss for a new umpire.
“A new umpire has also made a significant financial investment in equipment and uniforms. Not having games to officiate also means they’re not getting paid. Umpiring is an expensive avocation.”
Chris Teagarden is in his 20th year as a track and field official. The personable Teagarden misses the interaction with coaches, athletes and fellow officials.
“It’s hard,” Teagarden said. “I miss the competition between the athletes. In addition to being an official, I’m also a fan. I miss being part of it right now.
“We have a hard time getting new officials. Without interaction, it’s pretty much impossible to recruit. I always try to encourage workers and the athletes who are a little older to consider becoming an official. It’s just not possible now.”
Working athletic contests is a rite of spring for Sue and Bob Osleger.
Sue has worked softball and volleyball for 43 years. Bob has worked for 41 years.
The inactivity creates restlessness.
“I think it’s sort of driving us all a little crazy,” Sue Osleger said. “We were all ready to go. Just being around the athletes, the players and the coaches is a big thing for me. We’re at a loss.”
“This is our time of the year,” Bob Osleger said. “We’re so used to being so busy this time of the year. I miss the competition and the rivalries.”
Geno Sedlak of Elizabeth officiates high school and area youth sports, including baseball, softball, football and basketball.
He said the learning part of officiating will be heavily impacted.
“It’s a 100 percent setback,” Sedlak added. “With the postponement of the (spring) seasons, officials’ meetings and other things, there is no way to gain experience for the young guys and for others to teach the rules in a face-to-face setting. There are some power points to use for teaching. Without meetings, officials aren’t going to have a full understanding of new rules, and mechanics.”
Cherup is anything but inactive at the moment. He’s a branch manager for Nickles Bakery.
“With the panic buying and hysteria surrounding the Covid-19 virus, I have no spare time,” he said. “I generally worked eight to 10 hours a day before the effects from the virus. Right now, those hours have increased. Even if there were games on schedule, I wouldn’t be able to accept the assignments.
“I’m not sure that there will be any implications or changes to umpiring (because of) the recent happenings. Maybe if anything, once we do get onto the field, we’ll appreciate the game more than we have in the past. I know I will.”