PIAA basketball stock image

CHARLEROI – It might not have been an aesthetically pleasing game, but Washington came away with a 63-42 win over Charleroi in Class 3A Section 4 boys basketball Tuesday night.

The teams combined for 61 turnovers, Charleroi finished with 33 and Washington 28, but first-year coach Ryan Bunting would rather his Prexies (2-0, 4-2) win the game ugly than win it pretty.

