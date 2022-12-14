A girls basketball program that has been among the best in WPIAL Class A the past handful of seasons nearly started the current one without a head coach.
West Greene High School entered the 2022-23 season with six consecutive section championships, 71 straight section victories and four trips to the WPIAL Class A championship in five seasons.
Former Coach Jordan Watson resigned just a few weeks after last season ended.
According to West Greene athletic director Bill Simms, two separate job opening announcements did not produce one applicant for the Pioneers’ coaching vacancy.
Finally, 21-year-old Austin Crouse, a 2020 West Greene graduate, stepped up and then stepped in after the district’s school board hired him last month – close to the start of the season.
Simms, frustrated the district could not land a coach, was flabbergasted no one showed interest for months.
Said Simms: “Waynesburg (High School) can advertise coaching openings and get 30 applicants. We’re eight miles down the road and … When you consider what this program has done, it’s somewhat humbling.”
Simms said getting Crouse keeps the program going and he expects him to do well.
“I’m happy he was interested and is so excited about it,” Simms added. “I don’t want to sound like we just settled for Austin. It is just frustrating a program like ours didn’t have one person interested.”
Crouse has not stepped in with hesitation.
“We did lose a lot,” Crouse said. “We still have a lot of talent. I’m confident in our younger girls and the seniors we have now. They get their shot to do pretty good.
“I expect another good year and winning the section title again. I expect this team to win it. Once we get rolling, and play together, I feel we can repeat.”
West Greene will compete in Section 2-A with Avella, Geibel Catholic, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown and Monessen.
The Pioneers were off to a 2-3 start entering a non-section game Wednesday night at Waynesburg.
West Greene’s roster is highlighted by senior guard Lexie Six and junior forward Kasie Meek. Other seniors are Taylor Karvan and Ally Campbell; junior Brooke Miller; sophomore Marissa Tharp and Jazmine Scott; and freshmen Courtney Main, Kendra Tharp and Eyka Hackney.
Crouse is assisted by Zoie Smith.
“I decided to take the job because I’ve always wanted to coach,” Crouse said. “It’s been my dream to take charge of a program and throw my style into a program. And, honestly, I wasn’t surprised because of the reputation West Greene had built up. It is big shoes to fill but once I got work figured out so I could coach, I jumped right on it. “
Crouse said Six and Meeks will be taking on big leadership roles.
“At the beginning, when I came in, I sat them down to talk with them. As for the others, it’s not what they are used to (in terms of opportunity and responsibility),” Crouse said. “None of them has anyone above them. They are now the players that must rise above. This is their first varsity action. It’s a big jump. I definitely feel pressure to keep winning.”
Crouse said he wants to introduce his ideas that can help the team create better shots and produce more in the half court, where he felt the team struggled last season.”
Crouse said he expects Avella and Monessen to be top challengers for the section title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.