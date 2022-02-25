IRWIN – Monessen’s run in the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs, as well as its 16-game winning streak, came to an end Friday night in a Class 2A quarterfinal matchup against Greensburg Central Catholic, 61-42, at Norwin High School.
“We didn’t play our best basketball and struggled at times,” said Monessen coach Dan Bosnic. “In the first half, they gave us a lot of opportunities.
“We were careless with the ball at times, dug ourselves a hole and while the kids fought back we wore down.”
Fifth-seeded Monessen (19-5) came out hot and jumped out to a 10-2 lead with 3:40 to go in the first behind a pair of Kody Kuhns three-pointers and two Lorenzo Gardner baskets.
With Monessen up 12-6 with 1:15 to go in the first quarter, the Greyhounds had possession and were looking to extend their lead.
But instead, they turned the ball over and it led to a transition three-pointer for GCC (18-3).
Tyree Turner’s three after the turnover started a 7-0 run for GCC in the last 1:04 and it gave the Centurions their first lead of the game, 13-12, at the first quarter horn.
Unfortunately for Monessen, turning the ball over translating into GCC points became a reoccurring theme as Monessen turned the ball over 24 times.
“They took away our transition and I was disappointed we gave up those early ones by not sprinting back,” Bosnic said.
Fourth-seeded GCC opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run over the first 4:46, and when combined with the run to end the first, it gave GCC a 22-12 lead.
Down 26-16, Monessen went on an 8-0 spurt to cut the GCC lead to 26-24, and the Greyhounds had a chance to tie the game late in the half but turned the ball over, and GCC led 28-24 at the break.
“I thought our kids battled back,” Bosnic said. “We played a poor first half and were (only) down four. We had the momentum coming out (of the half), but we could not sustain ourselves.”
GCC used a 13-6 advantage in the third quarter to take a 41-30 lead into the fourth, and Monessen got no closer than seven points the rest of the game.
Gardner led Monessen with 16 points while Jaisean Blackman had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Ryan Appleby (20), Brevan Williams (19) and Tyree Turner (11) hit double figures for GCC.
Monessen still has a chance to make the PIAA tournament, but it will need GCC to defeat top-seeded OLSH in the semifinals.
“We are hoping Greensburg Central can knock off Our Lady of Sacred Heart,” Bosnic said. “We know what kind of challenge it will be, but if (GCC) can win, it pulls us back in to the (PIAA) playoffs. We would love to have another opportunity to play.”
If Friday was the end of Monessen’s season, it is one the players and coaches will remember as it led to a 46th section title for the program.
“Coming into the season, no one expected anything out of this group,” Bosnic said. “We weren’t even expected to win our own section and for all they have accomplished, the character of our kids and their willing to compete, I was impressed all year.
“My message to the kids, and (assistant coaches) Jack (Howell) and Craig (Rice) said the same thing, is that we are proud of these guys.”
Bosnic took a moment to point out his three seniors.
“I am so proud of the seniors,” he said. “Jack Sacco has been here since I walked in the door and has done everything that I have asked of him and has worked really, really hard and has led by example.
“Kody played great all season long and showed some maturity and leadership as we went.
“Kiante (Robinson) came back to us this season and he was a big part of our success.
“They will definitely be missed and have left something for the younger kids to work for.”