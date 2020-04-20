Trinity High School senior Riley DeRubbo added another honor Monday when she was named to the Pennsylvania Sportswriters Class 5A All-State Girls Basketball Team.
DeRubbo was selected to the third team after leading Trinity to a 21-5 record, spot in the WPIAL championship game and the quarterfinals of the PIAA tournament. Trinity had a 4-1 record in the postseason before the PIAA tournament was suspended and eventually canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Class 5A and 6A all-state teams were announced Monday. Teams in Class 4A and 3A will be released today with Class 2A and A to be revealed Wednesday.
Eight WPIAL players were among the 18 selected for the three Class 5A teams. Aislin Malcolm and Megan McConnell of WPIAL champion Chartiers Valley were named to the first team along with Gateway’s Lexi Jackson. Chartiers Valley’s Tim McConnell was named the Class 5A Coach of the Year
Earlier this year, DeRubbo was named the Observer-Reporter Player of the Year after she averaged 16.7 points, 4.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds and two steals per game. She made 80% of her free throws.
DeRubbo missed almost all of her junior season after suffering a torn ACL during an AAU game in the summer of 2018.
Plum’s Kennedie Montue, Mya Murray of Uniontown and Peyton Pinkney of Woodland Hills were the WPIAL players on the second team. DeRubbo was joined on the third team by Moon’s Reilly Sunday.