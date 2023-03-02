The Trinity High School girls basketball team will be entering the state tournament with plenty of momentum.
Trinity defeated Mars 46-42 on Thursday night at Hiller Hall to win the WPIAL’s four-team consolation bracket. That means the Hillers will enter the PIAA playoffs next week as the fifth-place team from the WPIAL.
The Hillers (18-7) have won 11 of their last 13 games, the lone losses in that span being to WPIAL finalist South Fayette and semifinalist Woodland Hills.
Trinity will have to wait until Saturday to find out who it will play in the PIAA tournament opener Saturday, March 11. The Hillers will play the winner of the subregional game between City League champion Obama Academy (17-4) and District 10 champion Erie Cathedral Prep (19-1). The site and time is expected to be announced by the PIAA on Sunday.
Against Mars (17-8), Trinity forged a 12-7 lead after one quarter, which had the Planets playing catchup basketball the rest of the way. The Hillers led 25-17 at halftime but Mars closed to within 35-32 after three quarters.
Trinity held an 11-10 edge in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Eden Williamson was the lone Trinity player to score in double figures as she netted 12.
Vita Vargo of Mars scored a game-high 16 points. The Pants also qualified for the state playoffs.
