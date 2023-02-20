It was a heartbreaking end to a season for a Washington Prexies boys basketball team and program accustomed to making long runs in the WPIAL postseason.
Though the Prexies fought back and nearly overcame a double-digit deficit as well as a scoring barrage from Seton LaSalle’s Connor Spratt, their season came to a close Monday night at Wash High Gymnasium as the Rebels (12-10) held on for a throbbing 59-57 win over a game Prexies squad in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Washington’s season comes to a close with a 15-7 record.
“I’m proud of our kids fought and never gave up and never gave in,” first year Prexies coach Ryan Bunting said. “We grew a lot as the season went on.”
Washington fell behind 50-39 as the third quarter melted into the fourth and appeared on the verge of getting blown out on its home floor. But the Prexies pounded the offensive glass with impunity in the final quarter and nearly over came the deficit.
Ruben Gordon, who at times seemed as if he would drag the Prexies over the finish line, missed a last second three-pointer that would have given them the win. Instead. It was the Rebels that survived and advanced to play another day in the tourney.
Gordon finished with 19 points for the Prexies. Brayce Patterson chipped in 11.
Spratt, who transferred to Seton LaSalle from Peters Township last year, was a tour-de-force for the Rebels as he poured in 31 points which included four three-pointers.
“Coming in as a nine-seed, we were coming in the home gym of the eight-seed, we knew we just had to keep our composure,” Spratt said. “We just had to come in and play hard and play our game. It was a wild atmosphere for sure.”
Spratt made his presence known in the first quarter as he scored nine points. But a balanced scoring effort for the Prexies allowed the hosts to take a 20-15 lead into the second quarter. A Gordon jam off a steal staked the Prexies to their first quarter lead.
The Prexies went stone cold in the second quarter, shooting four-of-16 from the field as the Rebels took control of the contest. A deep, contested three by Spratt gave the Rebels a 35-29 lead at the break.
“He made some real tough shots,” Bunting said in reference to Spratt. “We guarded him pretty well, but he made some tough contested shots. I have to give him credit, for sure.”
The Rebels extended their advantage to 50-39 as Spratt torched the nets for 11 third-quarter points.
It was here that Washington went to work. A Patterson block on one end led to a Braiden Wise lay-up on the other end, slicing the Seton LaSalle lead to 52-45 early in the fourth.
A Carlos Harper putback reduced the deficit to 54-49 with 2:39 remaining in regulation.
Two Hayden Merchant baskets extended the Rebels’ lead to 58-52 with a little more than a minute left in the game. But a Zxavian Willis old-fashioned three-point play and a Patterson steal and layup with nine seconds remaining sliced the deficit to 58-57.
Seton LaSalle’s Luke Masua was subsequently fouled after a scramble under the Washington hoop following a missed Ian March free throw. Masua made the first free throw, but missed the second. Washington was able to secure the defensive rebound. Gordon then received possession of the ball, dribbled to the top of the key and attempted a three-pointer at the buzzer that missed wide left.
Although the shot did not go down, Bunting was quick to praise his junior guard.
“He’s a heck of a player,” Bunting said. “He’s somebody that gets at it in practice and every game. I can depend on him. He took a real leadership role this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.