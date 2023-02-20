PIAA basketball stock image

It was a heartbreaking end to a season for a Washington Prexies boys basketball team and program accustomed to making long runs in the WPIAL postseason.

Though the Prexies fought back and nearly overcame a double-digit deficit as well as a scoring barrage from Seton LaSalle’s Connor Spratt, their season came to a close Monday night at Wash High Gymnasium as the Rebels (12-10) held on for a throbbing 59-57 win over a game Prexies squad in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.

