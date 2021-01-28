BELLE VERNON – Southmoreland’s girls basketball team went to Belle Vernon Thursday night and earned a big 48-34 Section 3-AAAA first-place showdown win.
Gracie Spadaro (18 points), Olivia Cernuto (12), Delayne Morvosh (10) and Maddie Moore (eight) combined to score all of Southmoreland’s points as the Scotties (5-1, 6-2) remain in first place in the section.
“This is a big win, and we wanted the girls to play within themselves,” said Southmoreland coach Amber Cernuto. “We have the four big ones and girls coming off the bench who are helping.
“We have been stressing for everyone to know their role and it showed tonight.”
Belle Vernon (3-2, 5-3) had trouble putting the ball in the basket all game as it only made 11 shots in 47 attempts (23%).
“In the first half we struggled finishing around the basket and finishing in general,” said Leopards first-year coach Kaitlyn Slagus. “In the second half, we were giving up way too many chances by not boxing out or rebounding, and that is all heart.
“We got off to a really slow start going down 7-0 and had to try and dig ourselves out.”
Belle Vernon didn’t score until a Taylor Rodriguez basket in the paint with 4:35 to go in the first quarter, and a Viva Kreis three-pointer moments later would the Leps’ last basket of the first half.
Southmoreland led 10-6 after the first quarter and took a 17-8 lead into halftime after holding Belle Vernon to a pair of Rodriguez free throws in the second.
“We played good defense and made them take some bad shots,” Cernuto said. “We wanted to contain and didn’t want to give up the three-pointers.”
Southmoreland opened the second half on a 12-4 run and the outcome was never in doubt form that point with Belle Vernon scoring half of their 34 points in the fourth quarter.
Rodriguez (13) and Kreis combined for 23 of the Leopards’ points.
The win keeps Southmoreland atop the section as it is a half-game up on West Mifflin while Belle Vernon fell to third.
Both teams return to section play Monday as Southmoreland faces second-place West Mifflin while Belle Vernon takes on Ligonier Valley.
“This is a big win tonight heading into the game Monday,” Cernuto said.