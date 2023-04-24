Maddie Webber has been a little of everything for the South Fayette High School girls basketball team over her four seasons.
Webber was a two-time WPIAL champion and this season was named the Observer-Reporter’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She also is a Villanova recruit.
On Monday, Webber added the title of state player of the year to her impressive resume.
Webber was named the Class 5A Player of the Year by Pennsylvania Sports Writers.
Webber is one of two local players to appear on the all-state teams, which consist of 15 players in each of the six classifications. Peters Township sophomore forward Natalie Wetzel was named to the Class 6A first team.
Over the last two seasons, Webber led South Fayette to a 51-8 record, two WPIAL Class 5A championships and a state runner-up finish last month.
Webber averaged 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals per game this season, despite exiting many games early because the Lions had forged commanding leads. She ended her career with 1,387 points.
With Webber’s ability to put the ball in the basket it was no surprise that she made the biggest shot of the season and etched her name into legend at South Fayette. With the Lions tied with District 10 champion Erie Cathedral Prep in the PIAA quarterfinals at Sharon High School and the final seconds bleeding off the clock, South Fayette turned to Webber. She delivered with a step-back three-pointer from near the top of the key as time expired, giving the Lions a 40-37 come-from-behind victory. South Fayette overcame a 12-point deficit in that game.
Wetzel was among the leading scorers in the area, averaging 18.6 points per game while playing in the state’s largest classification. She helped the Indians to a 13-11 record and a playoff victory over Butler.
