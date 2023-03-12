McDONALD — The South Fayette girls basketball team returned to the court Saturday for the first time since winning its second consecutive WPIAL championship, and the Lions showed their depth as they jumped out to a 27-10 first quarter lead and never looked back en route to a 73-33 PIAA first-round win over West York.

“I am really pleased with how we played,” said SF coach Bryan Bennett. “At times, we looked rusty, and I think not playing for a week had an impact. But the kids played extremely hard, and when disciplined, we looked like the team I expect us to be.”

