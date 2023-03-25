South Fayette girls basketball

The South Fayette girls basketball team took home the PIAA runner-up trophy in Class 5A.

HERSHEY — The Archbishop Wood girls basketball program is as much a part of the PIAA Championships as the Giant Center and Hersheypark area. The Vikings have been to the state finals 11 times since 2010. Their players are battle-tested, skilled and confident.

Despite all the good things South Fayette has done on the basketball court over the last two seasons, including winning back-to-back WPIAL championships, playing in the state finals Saturday night was a new experience for the Lions. It was their first trip to the PIAA title game and head coach Bryan Bennett could tell his players were caught up in the moment during the game’s early stages, and that’s when Archbishop Wood took control of the game and never let go.

