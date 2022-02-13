Trinity doesn’t lose in Hiller Hall.
Coming into Saturday afternoon, opposing teams were 2-28 at Trinity during coach Kathy McConnell-Miller’s reign, which began in 2019.
Although it was a non-section game – an “exhibition” as some refer to it – South Fayette beating Trinity on its hardwood is a big deal.
Doing it in a triple-overtime thriller left Lions coach Bryan Bennett speechless. The Lions roared, winning, 64-58.
“The kids just stepped up,” an exhausted but elated Bennett said. “That’s a good basketball team we played in a tough environment. It’s always tough to come here and play.”
Despite the rare loss, McConnell-Miller wasn’t discouraged, and was proud of the display of basketball from both teams.
“I thought it was a great game of basketball for both teams,” she said. “So hard-fought. Loved the way we played, loved the way we defended. That’s an incredibly talented team South Fayette has. For us to come out and make plays the way we did and respond, I was really proud of them.”
Late in the first quarter, South Fayette (17-4) took a 6-5 lead. It wouldn’t have another lead until the final 90 seconds of regulation.
The Lions kept with Trinity (17-4) and never allowed the Hillers to pull away, but late in the game it looked like this would be a case of Tom never quite catching Jerry.
Good things, however, come to those who wait.
With 1:51 left, South Fayette’s 6-2 center, Ava Leroux, tied the game.
22 seconds later, Mia Webber scored two of her 15 points to give South Fayette a 42-40 lead.
Trinity senior Alyssa Clutter, who finished with 13 points, tied the score with 58 seconds left.
South Fayette held for a last shot and almost ended it in regulation, but a pass to Webber – with an open lane under the basket – hit her hands and went out of bounds with three seconds left. Trinity couldn’t score on its ensuing possession and the game went to overtime.
In part one of the OT trilogy, South Fayette held the ball for the final minute with the game tied at 45 but failed to convert.
In part two, Mia Webber again had a chance to be the hero, but missed a layup as time expired, sending things to a third overtime tied at 55.
Bennett decided to have his offense hold for a last shot all three times knowing that, even in the worst-case scenario, the Lions wouldn’t be dead.
“With under a minute left, when you hold the ball, you can’t lose if its tied,” he said. “So we have great trust in our ballhandlers, and our guards did an outstanding job keeping it away from them. … The kids missed some shots, but they didn’t put their heads down. They just went on and kept their heads up and went to the next overtime.”
For Maddie Webber, staying calm despite missing multiple chances to end it was a challenge.
“It was a little difficult, because I didn’t want the team to make little mistakes,” she said. “At (that point in the game), we don’t have the choice to make little mistakes because that could (lose the game). So I had to compose myself and make sure everyone else was good.”
The third time turned out to be the charm for South Fayette. The Lions started OT on a 5-0 run and held on for the win.
The Webber sisters combined for 47 of South Fayette’s 64 points, and it was Maddie’s 32 that stole the show.
“She’s just a … she’s a tough kid,” Bennett said. “She can do it all. We’re just fortunate enough to have a player like that.”
“She’s exceptional,” McConnell-Miller said. “She’s a next-level player. I love how talented she is. She works hard. She’s difficult to guard. I was really pleased with (Alyssa Cutter) in what she did, but Maddie Webber, she’s one of the best in the WPIAL.”
For Trinity, Ruby Macie led the way with 17 points – 15 coming via three-pointer. Eden Williamson had 14 points and Clutter added 13.
For McConnell-Miller, the Hillers weren’t smooth enough offensively in the overtimes.
“We made little mistakes in both overtimes,” she said. “I thought we took quick shots, ill-advised shots, which put us on our heels in constantly defending at the end of all the overtimes.”
For Trinity, it was a day for perspective. Teams that have to replace four of five starters and play multiple underclassmen aren’t supposed to be 17-4 and runaway section champions, but the Hillers are.
“We’re young,” McConnell-Miller said. “We have one senior, one junior, and we’re playing three sophomores. So this was an amazing game for them. For them to step up to the challenge against a very talented team. They have two, possibly three, Division I players on their team, and for us to play the way we played, I think that shows a lot of character for these young players.”