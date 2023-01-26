CHARLEROI – With its 64-55 win at Charleroi Thursday night, Waynesburg maintained its one-game lead over Yough and South Park in the Class 3A Section 4 girls basketball standings.
“They are a good team and well-coached, and this is a big win for us,” said Waynesburg coach Chris Minerd. “I feel we played a great defensive game and tried to keep Boots (McKenna DeUnger) and Bella (Carroto) in check.
“They are going to get theirs, but we wanted to make them work for it and make other players make plays.”
The outcome eliminated Charleroi (3-3, 8-7) from contention for the section title.
“We have six players and they have been fighting until the end,” Charleroi coach Mariah Ward said. “Even though we are out of it for a section championship, we have to fight for a playoff spot and win out the rest of the schedule.
“They made a lot of easy shots inside (early) against us. We told our players we need to front the post. We didn’t rebound in the first half.”
Waynesburg (5-1, 14-2) led 19-12 after one quarter and 33-25 at the half, and while it seemed the Raiders were in control, Charleroi battled back. A DeUnger basket cut Waynesburg’s lead to 40-38 with 3:04 to go in the third.
The Cougars had chances to take the lead, but it wasn’t to be as Kaley Rohanna scored seven straight points for the Raiders to end the quarter and she gave them a 47-40 lead heading into the fourth.
“We cut it down to two, but something would happen, a turnover would happen, or a bad shot would happen,” Ward said.
Charleroi tried to get back into the game late, but the Raiders made six of their eight free-throw attempts down the stretch to seal the game.
Rohanna led the Raiders with 26 points and was joined in double figures by Addison Blair (11), Emma Kindervater (11) and Josie Horne (10). DeUnger (20) and Carroto (17) combined for 37 points for the Cougars.
“I always preach balance,” Minerd said.
“(Rohanna) is our leading scorer and makes things happen with her athleticism. I have the utmost respect for Charleroi, and we are going to battle them for years because neither one of us have a senior.”
Both teams return to section play Monday as Waynesburg hosts McGuffey while Charleroi heads to Yough.
