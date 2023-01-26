PIAA basketball stock image

CHARLEROI – With its 64-55 win at Charleroi Thursday night, Waynesburg maintained its one-game lead over Yough and South Park in the Class 3A Section 4 girls basketball standings.

“They are a good team and well-coached, and this is a big win for us,” said Waynesburg coach Chris Minerd. “I feel we played a great defensive game and tried to keep Boots (McKenna DeUnger) and Bella (Carroto) in check.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In