McMURRAY – In what was the most-anticipated boys basketball game at Peters Township in several years, the host Indians gave their fans a night to remember Friday at a throbbing AHN Arena.

Using a deep lineup, the Indians earned the season sweep over rival Bethel Park with an emphatic 72-45 win and earned the Section 1 title in Class 5A, their first such championship since 2009.

