A significant number of basketball and wrestling officials have opted out this winter sports season and it’s making it tough on assignors to fill schedules.
Nick Morea, the head of PIAA male officials for the WPIAL, said the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on officials throughout the state, particularly in the winter sports season as many have decided to op-out instead of risking their own health.
With the WPIAL holding an open basketball tournament this year, meaning any school can participate regardless of record, there will be more games at the front end of the postseason. It will force Morea to use more inexperienced referees during the early part of the postseason.
Wrestling has created more postseason tournaments to adhere to the limit of no more than eight wrestlers to a bracket. That will stretch the WPIAL’s roster of referees thin.
“Basically, the problem is the uncertainty (of the game and schedules),” Morea said. “We’ve had as many as 13 cancellations on one game day. “
Morea said there are 781 basketball officials in the state and 125 from the west opted out.
“That counts all levels,” Morea added. “Some of these guys don’t want to come indoors or wear a mask. Some just said they didn’t want to do it this year.”
The WPIAL has 96 wrestling officials, 15 opted out.
“They opted out and rightly so,” Morea said. “I understand why.”
Morea said there has been some occasion for two referees to work a junior varsity game and stay and work the varsity game. Those are few and far between, but it has happened.
“We’re trying hard to get all sports covered. We’re all suffering,” he said.
Larry Maggi, senior wrestling official in the area and WPIAL, assigns matches for officials.
“At least five officials in our area opted out, just from the Washington County area alone,” Maggi said.
“One of the problems is everyone is wrestling at the same times. We continue to look at everything. The schools are trying to get in everything they can in a condensed season, and we all realize that. We’ll adapt and overcome this. It is going to be tough. We are all faced with COVID-19.
“We do have guidelines, most are wearing mask, although not mandated, off mat and we have to wear when on that mat,” he continued. “We’re not raising arms in victory, just our wristbands with the color of the anklet of the winning wrestler. We’re not signing the scorebooks and we’re staying six feet away from the scorer’s table.”
Kurt Kesneck, a veteran wrestling official, decided to opt out this season. Kesneck, who is the assistant principal and athletic director at Chartiers-Houston, said his reasoning behind the decision was he did not want to be hypocritical.
“I am in school every day preaching about staying six feet apart,” Kesneck said. “To me, it would be hypocritical to go referee a wrestling match, out there rolling around, wrestlers’ masks coming off and then go back into school with kids. I’m telling them to be careful, and then I go out and referee. I just don’t think it would be proper of me to do it.
“I’m still active with the chapter and serve as secretary. Everyone is doing their best to get us all through this. You don’t know what is coming next. I would feel horrible to have officiated a match and then give (the virus) to someone at the school.
Keith Genicola, a basketball referee who works in the West Penn and 56 chapters, said he’s “thrilled there is a season.” He added technical adjustments have been necessary.
Genicola is president of the West Penn chapter.
“Communication is a little more challenging,” he added. “Some folks don’t want to wear masks and I don’t blame them. It’s a tighter squeeze.
“I want to do this for the kids so they can participate and have a season. We’ve all had to make adjustments.”