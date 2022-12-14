Name: Landon Urcho
School: Bentworth
Class: Senior
Sport: Basketball
Urcho’s week: Entering last week’s game against Jefferson-Morgan, Urcho needed four points to reach 1,000 for his career. He didn’t waste any time, getting the milestone on a layup nearly halfway through the first quarter in a game the Bearcats would eventually win, 51-45.
“Growing up, I always dreamed of doing it,” Urcho said. “Seeing all the banners on the walls, even at other schools, I wanted to be up on one. It was just a great feeling. It really couldn’t have been possible without my teammates and coaches.”
Urcho’s night didn’t stop once he reached what has been one of his goals since starting as a freshman for the Bearcats. He finished the night with a game-high 21 points, including 17 in the first half before battling foul trouble in the third and fourth quarters.
He becomes the first player at Bentworth to achieve the feat since Jon Kennedy did it in 2007-08.
“He’s very quiet and humble about it,” Bentworth coach Bob Kennedy said of Urcho. “He’s consistently put up numbers and played well. He’s one of the first guys to practice and one of the last to leave. He just comes out and plays ball.”
Later in the week, Urcho led all scorers with 20 points in a 66-50 victory over Avella. It was the Bearcats’ fourth consecutive win to begin the season before suffering their first loss Tuesday night against South Side Beaver in overtime.
“He’s learned the game,” Bob Kennedy said. “He’s picked up the mental part of the game and understands what is going on. Talent-wise, even as a freshman, he wasn’t afraid of anybody.”
Busy Bearcat: Urcho’s athletic talents aren’t limited to the basketball court. An all-around athlete, the senior has excelled on both the soccer field and the baseball diamond.
“It’s not easy balancing all of it,” Urcho joked. “I’m always busy, but I like it because it always keeps me in the right direction and constantly working year around.”
Not only does he play three sports, he excels in all three.
He was named to the Class 2A All-WPIAL soccer team as a goalkeeper by the Western Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association this past season. He also moved up to midfield or forward spots, depending on different situations, during matches.
The Bearcats had a 12-6 record.
In baseball, which he still has his senior season ahead this spring, he batted .370 as a junior. Urcho had five doubles, a triple, a home run and scored 15 runs.
“I always tell people my favorite sport is the one that is in season,” Urcho said.
Compiled by Luke Campbell.
