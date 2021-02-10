Name: Avery Havelka
School: Burgettstown
Sport: Basketball
Class: Senior
Havelka’s week: The shooting guard at Burgettstown had her usual overall strong game as the Blue Devils downed Chartiers-Houston 42-26 to capture the Class 2A Section 3 title Friday. It was the first girls basketball section title won by Burgettstown in 23 years.
The last time the Blue Devils won a section title was 1998. And Havelka was her same steady self, playing strong defense, creating turnovers and igniting the offense.
For the season, Havelka is averaging 10 points, five steals and four assists per game.
“We kind of went into the season knowing we were going to win,” said Havelka. “Once the season finally hit, we had a new team. We lost two seniors from last year. It was kind of nerve wracking wonder what our freshmen were going to be like. We’re definitely a family. We all work together.”
Burgettstown is 9-0 in the section and 10-2 overall after Monday games. She has played her best in tough games, scoring 15 points last week in a win over second-place Fort Cherry, 14 against Carlynton and 15 against non-section opponent Keystone Oaks.
“She gets a lot of her points off of our transition game,” said Burgettstown head coach Megan Zitner. “She gets a lot of layups. Our offense is pretty well rounded. We have four girls who average nine or more points and she is one of them.”
Healing power: Havelka will pursue a nursing degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania next fall.
She said she fell into nursing from always wanting to help people.
“That was what I wanted to do ever since I was little,” Havelka said. “I want to take care of people no matter what their circumstances are.”
The Blue Devils will feel the pain of her loss next season.
“I want to win,” said Havelka. “When we’re down, I try to bring my team up and push them to work harder.”
Havelka said the strangest thing she has seen on the basketball court is people wearing masks.
“It’s pretty bizarre,” said Havelka. “At some places, we have to wear masks on the court. At Burgettstown, we have to wear them on the bench. We’re hiding ourselves on the court and running up and down the court the whole time. It kind of restricts your vision. But as the game goes on, you get used to it.”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano