McMURRAY – The energy surrounding Friday night’s first round PIAA Class 5A boys basketball playoff game was intense enough to trip the fire alarm at the AHN Arena at Peters Township High School.

Though the game between host Peters Township and Milton Hershey was delayed nearly 30 minutes, it could not dampen the atmosphere inside the gymnasium as the Indians gutted out a tough 60-53 win to advance to the second round of the state tourney.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In