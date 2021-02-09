Marty Schottenheimer, a McDonald native who coached three teams to AFC Championship games and played on the first state championship-winning basketball team from Washington County, died Monday following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 77.
Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. He was moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, N.C., last month.
Schottenheimer spent 21 seasons as an NFL head coach: Five with the Cleveland Browns, 10 with the Kansas City Chiefs and five with the San Diego Chargers. His teams made the playoffs 13 times and won eight division titles. He was the 2004 NFL Coach of the Year with San Diego. Schottenheimer’s career head coaching record was 200-126-1, the eighth-most wins in NFL history.
He coached Cleveland to AFC Championship game in consecutive seasons (1986 and 1987) and was back in the title game with Kansas City in 1993.
Schottenheimer was born in Canonsburg and was a multi-sport standout at Fort Cherry High School, where he was the starting center on the Rangers’ 1960-61 basketball team that won WPIAL and PIAA championships under head coach Ed Hepe. The state title was the first won by a team from Washington County. The Rangers beat St. Clair in the state final.
After Fort Cherry, Schottenheimer attended Pitt and was a standout linebacker. He was named to Pitt’s all-time team.
A fourth-round selection of the Baltimore Colts in the NFL draft and a seventh-round pick of the AFL’s Buffalo Bills, Schottenheimer signed with the Bills. He played six seasons in professional football and began his coaching career in 1974 with the Portland Storm of the now-defunct World Football League. He became head coach of the Browns in 1984.