McMURRAY – Monessen’s first playoff game in six years started with such promise but came to an abrupt halt Tuesday night after its 34-30 loss to Aquinas Academy.
“We succumbed to the pressure,” said Monessen head coach Janine Vertacnik. “They are a young, scrappy and hungry team that fought back, and I give them credit because they wanted it more.
“I am at a loss for words because at times, we didn’t play hard and I am disappointed in the effort of the team.”
The first half was excruciatingly sloppy for both teams as they combined for 44 turnovers.
Monessen’s players were new to postseason pressure as was Aquinas’ starting lineup, which consisted of four sophomores and a freshman.
Monessen (15-8) raced out to a 13-0 lead after the first quarter, and while the Greyhounds played solid defense, the Crusaders (10-11) contributed with several unforced turnovers.
Aquinas finally got on the board with 4:42 to go in the half when Liz Russell hit a free throw, but both teams struggled to score in the second.
Monessen’s 4-3 advantage in the quarter gave the Greyhounds a 17-3 lead at the half.
“We didn’t play well in the first half and should have been up more,” said Vertacnik. “We knew that they weren’t going to miss their shots forever.”
Aquinas came out more relaxed in the third quarter and it made a huge difference in the game.
The Crusaders used a 19-6 advantage in the third quarter to trim the Monessen lead to 23-22 heading into the fourth. They took their first lead with 4:21 to play on a basket by 6-0 sophomore Emilia Kartsonas.
Monessen would take its last lead at 29-27 with 2:59 left, but Aquinas outscored the Greyhounds 7-1 to close the game.
Kendelle Weston led Monessen with 14 points and Kartsonas paced Aquinas with 11 points.
Monessen finished with 29 turnovers and only made eight of its 20 free throw attempts.
“If we make more free throws, we win,” Vertacnik said. “Between the missed free throws and the turnovers, the pressure got to us.”
Aquinas finished with 28 turnovers.
Monessen made the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
“I should be elated but I am not,” she said. “I am happy for the seniors because they got to experience the playoffs, but we all wanted so much more.
“We went from 7-15 to 15-8 and while I am happy with that this one is going to sting for a long, long time.”
The second-year Monessen coach said the team will look different next year.
“We lose three starters,” she said. “We will be a much different looking team next year and the girls who are returning know that we have to have another solid offseason.”