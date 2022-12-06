The answer to coach Dan Bosnic’s question could well be the key to the 2022-2023 basketball season for the Monessen High School boys basketball team.
“Really, the outcome, the end result of our season will come down to what our players and our team collectively are and are willing to do,” Bosnic said. “How much are we willing to sacrifice? We’ll find out fast what this group of kids is willing to do.”
Monessen is coming off a 19-5 season and won its 46th section championship. During it all, the Greyhounds rallied from an 0-3 start to win 17 consecutive games, including going undefeated in section play and defeating Washington and Serra Catholic late in the season before posting a WPIAL playoff win over Jeannette.
“It’s a different season,” Bosnic said. “We had good senior leaders that offered a lot to us in different ways. Those are big losses. But we have some experience and developing leaders. So far, I’ve been happy with how our guys have stepped up to take leadership roles.”
“Our seniors last season, Kody Kuhns, Jack Sacco and Kiontae Robinson, helped establish a culture that I hope becomes our program’s culture.”
Bosnic pointed to returning starters junior Lorenzo Gardner (6-4), a guard/forward, and seniors Jai’sen Blackmon (6-2), a forward, and point guard Dante DeFelices (6-1). He also noted that senior guard Davantae Ross (5-11) was a starter sporadically last season or a top reserve.
Two others who played important minutes last season, sophomore guard Devontae Robinson (5-10), guard-forward Tim Kershaw, a 5-11 sophomore, return to battle for starting spots. Senior Trevian Thompson (6-2) will also play significant minutes.
While the Greyhounds lost junior Leonage Thomas (6-4) who transferred to a school out of state, Monessen welcomes junior guard Daevon Burke (5-9), freshman guard TyVaughn Kershaw (5-9) and sophomore Daniel Dozier (5-11) – all key members of the Greyhounds’ playoff football team – for additional quality depth.
Other varsity players include junior guards Darryl Ray (6-2) and Matt Sawa (6-1) and freshmen Rodney Johnson (5-11) and Will Farrow (6-3).
Monessen opened the season with a loss to South Allegheny last Friday but bounced back a day later to beat Ringgold, 65-44. The Greyhounds hosted Charleroi in the home opener Tuesday night.
“We like to think we learned from our success in the past,” Blackman said. “We want to build off our success last season.
“I know we want to be better, and to do so we must play better collectively. We all need to step up and my role is to lead by example and play smart and play hard.”
Monessen is dropping back into Class A after spending the past two seasons in Class 2A.
The Greyhounds will compete in Section 2-A with California, Geibel Catholic, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown and West Greene.
Monessen is among top contenders in Class A along with Union, Imani Christian, Carlynton and Geibel Catholic.
“We want to win as many games as we can and go as far as we can,” said DeFelices. “We have a lot of players who can play multiple positions. The end of the season last year really stunk. I guess it was inevitable. We ran out of energy, but we learned a lot and we hope that carries over.”
Interesting non-section games include at home against Yough (Dec. 19), Propel Braddock Hills (Dec. 28) and South Park (Dec. 29). The latter two are part of the Greyhounds’ Delvin Miller Memorial Tournament.
Monessen will play at Washington to end the regular season Feb. 11.
“The schedule and the section will be challenging,” Bosnic said. “We are adding responsibility for some and going to be leaning on a lot of guys. It will take time for some of them to gain the experience.”
Bosnic, now in his fifth season at Monessen, has won two section titles and owns a section record of 38-6 (.864). He has more than 120 career victories.
