BELLFONTE – The best boys basketball season in more than two decades at Peters Township High School ended Friday night. The conclusion came after four extra minutes of play, too many missed free throws by the Indians and too many turnovers during crunch time.

Kevin Saenz scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to rally District 3 champion Exeter to a 75-72 victory over Peters Township in a chaotic PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal game at Bald Eagle High School.

Sports Editor

Since 1986, Chris Dugan has been covering local sports for the Observer-Reporter, and named sports editor in 2006. Before joining the O-R, he was sports editor at the Democrat-Messenger, and a former member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

