BELLE VERNON – Heading into its Class 4A Section 3 contest against Laurel Highlands Friday night, the Belle Vernon boys basketball team knew it would have to slow down Rodney Gallagher and Keondre Deshields.
However, the dynamic duo put on a team-first clinic against the Leopards as the pair combined for as many points (59) as Belle Vernon scored as a team in the Mustangs’ 78-59 win.
Deshields finished with a career-high 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Mustangs (7-1, 16-2) while Gallagher scored 25, including five three-pointers.
“We knew what we had to do, and we knew it was a big game,” said Deshields in a humble tone. “If we are both on like this, it is going to be hard to stop us.”
LH coach Rick Hauger spoke about his team’s defense as a key.
“The first half, I really thought our defense set the tone,” he said. “We made some shots, but I did not feel that they got anything easy.
“They have talented players and will get their shots, but we did a pretty god job of making them work.”
Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino was disheartened after the game and didn’t hesitate to share his feelings.
“We didn’t stop Deshields and Gallagher, when you can’t stop them, they almost outscored us,” Salvino said. “You can’t let two guys beat five.
“Just like a parent is disappointed when their kids aren’t doing what they are supposed to do, that’s how disappointed I am in them.”
The Mustangs made six of their first seven shots, led 18-10 after one quarter and never trailed. They gave a solid team effort all game, and Hauger was pleased with Gallagher and Deshields as well as the players around them.
“Rodney played lights out in the first half and Keondre took over in the second half,” he said. “In that situation, I was happy, and we had some other guys step up to make nice plays.
“The other players are getting better every game. Rodney and Keondre are both unselfish players. They will give the ball up if they are open.”
Players Hauger mentioned included Mason Bolish, Patrick Cavanaugh, Antwan Black and Blaise Krizner.
“I think their confidence level is to where they can do some good things when they have the ball too,” he said.
LH led 41-23 at the half and the Leopards (4-4, 9-10) would get no closer than 13 points the rest of the way.
Zion Moore led Belle Vernon with 19 points while Quinton Martin had 17 points and 10 rebounds while Alonzo Wade added 13 points.
Salvino spoke about a reoccurring theme with the Leopards.
“We tried to play one-on-one basketball again,” he said. “I don’t know why they don’t see that it won’t work.
“We run an offense one time through and then it breaks down. I don’t know if it is selfishness, and they think they aren’t going to get the ball back. I’m thinking about sitting some people down because it just isn’t working.”
Belle Vernon has to win one more section game to clinch a playoff berth, and the first crack is Tuesday at Albert Gallatin before closing out the regular season Friday when they host Elizabeth Forward (6-13, 2-6).
Laurel Highlands, on the other hand, has much to play for.
One game back of rival Uniontown (8-0, 17-2) in section play, the Mustangs host Southmoreland Tuesday before heading to Uniontown.
A win in both games would clinch a share of the section title for the Mustangs and improve their playoff seeding in the tough AAAA.
“I guess it will be an exciting seven days,” Hauger said, with his patented smile and laugh, as he turned to leave the Mustangs’ locker room knowing what awaits.
