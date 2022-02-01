CHARLEROI – Tayshawn Levy scored 13 of his game-high 31 points in the first quarter and Washington High School’s boys basketball team never looked back in a 67-33 win over Charleroi in a Class 3A Section 4 Tuesday night.
“When Tayshaun hits jumpers, I don’t know what you do with him,” said Washington coach Ron Faust of how to defend Levy. “He goes so hard to the basket, and he sparked us in the first half.”
The Prexies (9-0, 12-1) had one of their best shooting nights of the season and it’s defense smothered Charleroi’s high-scoring Will Wagner all night.
The Cougars senior came into the game averaging 32 points per game, and the Prexies didn’t give him an inch all game as he finished with 16. Taviaire Jereen stepped up to the challenge of guarding Wagner.
“Taviaire is a silent assassin for us and does some tremendous things for us,” said Washington coach Ron Faust. “He doesn’t look like he is moving at a very high speed, but he takes control of anyone he is guarding.”
Charleroi coach Bill Wiltz was impressed with Washington’s performance.
“They dominated every aspect of the game,” he said. “They got to the rim well, ran the fast break extremely well. They just take off.
“They have so much size, they only have to send three guys to the boards and can send the other two down court. They are so athletic and hard to defend.”
Up 14-10 late in the first quarter, the Prexies went on a 10-0 run to end the quarter and a 9-0 run to start the second.
The 19-0 run took the score from 14-10 to 33-10.
Washington led 45-17 at halftime and cruised the rest of the way, although Faust was not happy with his team’s third-quarter performance.
“I am pleased overall with what we did but we came out and stood in the third quarter,” he said. “I thought we could have ended the thing early in the third quarter.”
Carlos Harper added 12 points for Washington.
Despite the loss, Wiltz said the Cougars (3-5, 11-6) are going to fight and scrap trying to finish strong and get into the playoffs as they sit a half-game behind Waynesburg (4-5, 8-9) for fourth place and the final postseason spot. The Raiders were idle Tuesday.
“We have to get it figured out, and we will keep plugging until we get it figured out because we are in a little bit of a spin,” he said.
Both teams hit the road Friday for section games as the Prexies are at Waynesburg looking to clinch the section title while the Cougars head to McGuffey.
“We have the game Friday and four next week, so it can be a very hectic time,” said Faust. “We have Charleroi again next week and Bill will have them ready because they are going for a playoff spot.”