Typically, pressure is a constant companion of a high school basketball program’s expectation to contend for a section championship and playoff spot.
When the season – paused before the holidays because of the COVID-19 pandemic – restarts at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Charleroi, head coach Ron Faust and his Wash High Little Prexies basketball team will play free of most of that stress and pressure.
Wash High, like all other girls and boys basketball teams in the WPIAL, knows it has secured a spot in the postseason.
The WPIAL decided a few weeks ago to hold an open tournament this season as a reaction to the pandemic and belated start of the season.
“The good news is we haven’t played a game and we’re in the playoffs,” Faust, Wash High’s longtime coach, said. “Now, the objective is to get to the playoffs. I’m going back to my 35-plus years English teaching career. I always said seize the day and take it day-to-day and do the best we can.
“We have until February 27 to get our section games in. So, the idea is to work hard and have fun while we get there. These kids deserve a season. This gives every team an opportunity.”
The Little Prexies shared the section title with Charleroi last season as the teams split two games. Wash High returns significant members of that squad and welcomes some new talent to this season’s roster.
Returning starters include senior guard Ian Bredniak (5-9), junior forward Brandon Patterson (6-3) and junior guard Tayshawn Levy (6-0). Faust also pointed to “young or inexperienced players” he is counting on.
That group includes sophomore forward Davoun Fuse (6-4), senior guard Quamar Patterson (6-0), junior guard Taviare Vereen (5-8), sophomore forward Desean Anderson (6-0), sophomore forward Carlos Harper (6-1), junior guard Mario Griffin (5-7), and sophomore center Brayce Patterson (6-4), among others.
“We’re going to have to get points in different ways,” Faust said. “Levy can score, and we will rely on our defense and transition to supplement our scoring.”
Wash High will compete in Section 3-AAA with Beth-Center, Brentwood, Brownsville, Charleroi, McGuffey and Waynesburg.
Faust is familiar with a WPIAL open tournament. The last time it was used in 1984, the Little Prexies won the WPIAL Class AA title and PIAA crown.
Prior to the governor pausing winter sports seasons last month, Wash High had practiced about a week. The practice schedule this week is similar to the first week back in December.
“We’ve been here before,” Faust said. “Our program has dealt with long football seasons and quick transitions to basketball and we had a week or so to get ready to play. It’s the idea of building the airplane as we’re flying it. This is not novel for us. It can be done.”
The Little Prexies face a daunting non-section schedule including South Allegheny, Our Lady of Sacred Heart, Burgettstown, South Fayette, Monessen and Albert Gallatin.
The Little Prexies went 15-7 last season and lost in the opening round of playoffs, a one-point loss to Neshannock.
“The environment is that you teach every day and be ready for the starts and stops,” Faust said. “We should be able to get this in over seven weeks. You take it one day at a time and know there’s a bed of roses (playoffs) at the end – a lot less pressure. You’re in.”