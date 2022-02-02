Viva Kreis scored 23 points and made five of Belle Vernon’s season-high 11 three-point field goals as the Leopards outlasted visiting Gateway 67-63 in overtime in non-section girls basketball action Wednesday night.
Jenna Dawson had 16 points and Farrah Reader scored 14 as the Leopards improved to 15-4 and remained undefeated at home.
Belle Vernon trailed 46-43 entering the fourth quarter but outscored the Gators (2-12) 17-14 to force overtime. In the extra period, Belle Vernon held a 7-3 scoring edge.
Gateway’s Alexis Magolis poured in a game-high 32 points.
Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 30: Raney Staub scored 20 points, powering Fort Cherry to a 42-30 home-court win over Carlynton that moved the Rangers into a tie for second place in Class 2A Section 3 and clinched a playoff berth for the Rangers.
Fort Cherry (5-2, 12-6), which has won three in a row, led 19-14 at halftime and pulled away by outscoring the Cougars 16-8 in the third quarter.
Maima Turner led Carlynton (1-6, 6-10) with 11 points.
Charleroi 59, Bentworth 19: Charleroi inched closer to a WPIAL playoff berth out of Class 3A Section 2 with a 57-19 win at Bentworth.
The Cougars improved to 5-4 in the section and 11-8 overall. They currently hold the final playoff berth out of the section.
Again it was the duo of McKenna DeUnger and Riley Jones who led the way for Charleroi. DeUnger scored a team-high 17 points and Jones was right behind her with 16 points. Avery Pendo chipped in with 10 points.
The Cougars were in control from the outset, building a 12-4 lead after one quarter that grew to 32-8 at halftime.
In other games: Thomas Jefferson defeated Ringgold 49-20 in Class 5A Section 3. No game details were reported.