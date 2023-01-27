The first time the Peters Township and Thomas Jefferson boys basketball teams met they combined to score 205 points and played three overtimes.
In the rematch Friday night, there weren’t as many points and no overtime periods were needed, but the result was much more to Peters Township’s liking.
Brendan McCullough scored a game-high 31 points and Peters Township avenged its only Class 5A Section 1 loss with an 83-64 thumping of Thomas Jefferson on the Jaguars’ home court.
Peters Township (5-1, 14-3) shares the section lead with Bethel Park. The Indians have won seven in a row.
The key to the game was PT’s shooting. The Indians shot 59 percent from the field for the game and made 72 percent of their attempts over the final three quarters. The Indians dominated the second and third quarters, a stretch during which they outscored TJ 48-31.
PT led 36-24 at halftime and then added on 30 points in the third period. The Indians had a 13-0 run during the quarter.
Jack Dunbar also had a big game for PT with 24 points and Jake Ziegler tossed in 17.
Noah Prosser paced TJ (4-2, 11-6) with 21 points. Evan Berger, a 1,000-point scorer for the Jaguars, left the game in the third quarter with an injury and did not return.
Trinity 80, Connellsville 45: Andrew Collins poured in a game-high 26 points and Trinity evened its Class 5A Section 1 record with an 80-45 thumping of winless Connellsville on the Falcons’ home court.
Trinity (3-3, 8-9) led 18-13 after one quarter and stretched it to 45-28 at halftime.
Tim Hodges helped the Hillers’ attack by scoring 15 points and Dante DeRubbo had 10.
Anthony Piasecki scored 19 points and Anthony Mickens had 10 for Connellsville (0-6, 0-18).
Avella 77, Western Beaver 63: Brothers Westley and Colton Burchianti combined for 47 points and 27 rebounds as Avella rallied in the fourth quarter and stunned visiting Western Beaver 77-63 in Class A Section 1.
Avella (2-4, 5-13) moved into a tie with Western Beaver (2-4, 9-9) for the final playoff berth out of the section.
Western Beaver, behind Levi Gray’s 34 points, led 38-27 at halftime before Avella closed to within 52-45 entering the pivotal fourth quarter. The Eagles then outscored the Golden Beavers by a 32-11 margin over the final eight minutes.
Westley Burchianti led the way with 34 points and 12 rebounds. Colton Burchianti had 13 points and a team-high 15 rebounds. Brayden Fuller also scored in double figures, finishing with 10.
Jefferson-Morgan 53, Jefferson-Morgan 38: Sophomore Huston Guesman scored 15 points and Jefferson-Morgan defeated visiting Mapletown 53-38 in Class A Section 2.
Jefferson-Morgan (4-2, 11-7) trailed 11-9 after one quarter but won the game with strong second and third quarters, a stretch in which the Rockets outscored Mapletown 31-15.
A.J. Vanata scored 12 points for the Maples (2-4, 5-9).
Carmichaels 57, Beth-center 48: Tyler Richmond had a big game with 27 points and Carmichaels pulled away in the third quarter for a 57-48 road win at Beth-Center in Class 2A Section 4.
The Mikes (3-5, 10-8) led by only 26-25 at halftime before Richmond helped spark a 22-13 scoring edge in the third quarter that pushed Carmichaels’ lead to double figures.
Dom Colarsso followed Richmond in the scoring column with 18 points for the Mikes and Aydan Adamson chipped in with 12.
Jason Zellie’s 18 points led Beth-Center (0-9, 1-17). Brody Tharp had 14 points.
Yough 77, Waynesburg 32: Terek Crosby scored 22 points and Yough kept its Class 3A Section 4 title hopes alive with a 77-32 win over visiting Waynesburg. The win leaves Yough at 6-2 in the section and 11-7 overall. The Cougars play a key game Tuesday at section-leading Washington.
Austin Matthews scored 17 points for the Cougars and Ty Travillion had 15.
Alex VanSickle led Waynesburg (1-8, 3-15) in scoring with eight points.
Belle Vernon 59, Southmoreland 52: Three times.
That’s how many times Belle Vernon has beaten Southmoreland after a 59-52 win in a Class 4A Section 3 game.
Usually, section teams play twice but the two got together in a non-section tournament game at Charleroi.
Quinton Martin led Belle Vernon (4-2, 8-7), which led 28-24 at halftime, with 18 points. Alonzo Wade tossed in 13 and Zion Moore 10.
Ty Keffer scored a game-high 26 points for Southmoreland (2-4, 12-6), which was outscored, 31-28, in the second half. Wyatt Richter contributed 10.
Fort Cherry 80, Frazier 41: Shane Cornali scored a career-high 24 points to help Fort Cherry rout Frazier, 80-41, in a Class 2A Section 4 game.
Owen Norman scored 19 points and he and Cornali each scored eight points in a 26-point first quarter. Matt Sieg had 13 points and Derek Errett added 12 for the Rangers (9-0, 12-2), who led 54-19 at halftime.
Keyshaun Thompson poured in 19 points and Logan Butcher scored 10 for the Commodores (1-7, 2-15), who have lost three in a row.
Norwin 57, Canon-McMillan 39: Ryan Edwards and Justin Weaver combined for 33 points for Norwin in a 57-39 victory over Canon-McMillan in a Class 6A Section 2 game.
Edwards scored 20 points and Weaver 13 for the Knights (3-3, 10-6), who put the game away by outscoring the Big Macs, 23-10, in the third quarter.
Canon-McMillan fell to 0-6 and 3-14.
Chartiers-Houston 53, Bentworth 44: Avery Molek scored 19 pints, thanks in part to four three-point field goals, to propel Chartiers-Houston to a 53-44 win over Bentworth in a Class 2A Section 1 game.
Jake Mele added 17 for the Bucs (8-1, 14-4), which has won four in a row.
Landon Urcho had a double-double, 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Chris Harper added 13 points for Bentworth (4-6, 10-8), which lost its third straight game after winning three straight.
Bethel Park 63, Ringgold 31: Bethel Park kept pace with Peters Township atop the Class 5A Section 1 standings with a 63-31 victory over Ringgold on the Black Hawks’ home court.
BP (5-1, 10-6) led 14-9, 32-13 and 46-25 at the quarters stops.
Darryl Tolliver had more than half of the points by Ringgold (1-5, 4-14) as he tallied 20.
Ben Guffey and Nick Brown led a balanced effort by Bethel Park with each scoring a team-high nine points.
California 71, West Greene 48: Noah Neil scored 14 of his team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter as California held off West Greene 71-58 in a Class A Section 2 game on the Trojans’ home court.
Aidan Lowden scored 10 points for California.
West Greene’s Lane Allison scored a game-high 27 points. Kaden Shields followed with 14 and Parker Burns had 13.
In other games: Charleroi picked up a 55-45 win over Mount Pleasant in Class 3A Section 4. No game details were reported by press time.
Girls results
Monessen 57, Geibel 22: Monessen moved into a tie for first place in Class A Section 2 with a 57-22 win over host Geibel.
The Greyhounds (5-1, 11-4) play West Greene Thursday. The Greyhounds and Pioneers share first place.
Hailey Johnson scored 15 points, Madison Johnson tossed in 12 points and Na’Jaziah Carter added 12 for Monessen.
Emma Larkin scored 16 for Geibel (3-3, 9-9), which trailed 30-14 at halftime.
