Guard Chris Barrish scored a game-high 25 points, including his 1,000th career point, and Carmichaels ended Jefferson-Morgan’s seven-game winning streak, 69-37, in a Class 2A Section 4 game on the Mikes’ home court.
Barrish needed 24 points for 1,000, which he reached during the fourth quarter. He now has 1,001 career points.
Carmichaels (3-1, 8-3) led 22-17 at halftime and pulled away over the final 16 minutes. The Mikes outscored J-M 23-12 in the third quarter to open a 45-29 lead.
Dylan Rohrer scored 15 points for the Mikes and Drake Long had 11.
Jefferson-Morgan (3-1, 7-2) lost for the first time in more than a month. The Rockets were led in scoring by Colt Fowler’s 11 points.
Chartiers-Houston 50, Brentwood 44: Chartiers-Houston came charging back in the fourth quarter and rallied for a 50-44 non-section victory over Brentwood on the Bucs’ home court.
Brentwood (9-5) led 26-18 at halftime and 35-31 after three quarters, but Chartiers-Houston (6-9) outscored the Spartans 19-9 in the pivotal fourth quarter. The Bucs’ Cole Pawich scored all six of his points during the fourth quarter and teammate Jake Mele had six of his 12 over the final eight minutes.
Lucas Myers led C-H in scoring with 14 points.
Brentwood’s Carter Betz had a game-high 20 points and Nathan Ziegler tallied 12.
Bentworth 57, West Greene 30: Landon Urcho poured in 30 points, powering Bentworth to a 57-30 home-court win over West Greene in a non-section contest.
Bentworth (4-9) led by only 24-13 at halftime but a 21-9 scorign edge in the third quarter opened up a 45-22 edge for the Bearcats, who have won two of their last three games.
Ayden Bochter supported Urcho’s scoring outburst by tossing in 17 points.
Kaden Shields led West Greene (4-11) with 11 points.
Charleroi 80, Ringgold 58: Will Wagner scored 28 of his game-high 44 points in the second half, when Charleroi pulled away for an 80-58 victory over Ringgold in a non-section game.
Charleroi (10-3) led by only 56-50 after three quarters before outscoring Ringgold (5-10) 24-8 in the fourth quarter.
Nick Peccon led Ringgold with 23 points, Zion Moore followed with 20 and Daryl Tolliver tossed in 13.