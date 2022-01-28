Chase Henkins scored 26 points and Waynesburg gave its playoff hopes a huge boost with a 49-46 victory over Charleroi in Class 3A Section 4.
Waynesburg (4-5, 8-9) began the night one game behind Charleroi (3-4, 11-5) for the final playoff spot out of the section.
Waynesburg won with a big second quarter but still had to hold off a late chage by Charleroi. The Raiders trailed 16-7 after one quarter but Henkins scored 15 of his points in the second quarter when Waynesburg outscored the Cougars 20-3 to grab a 27-19 halftime lead.
Charleroi, which received 19 points from Will Wagner and 16 from Jake Caruso, rallied and closed to within 47-46 with less than a minute remaining but Waynesburg was able to close out the game at the free-throw line. The Raiders made seven of eight free throws in the fourth quarter. Henkins was 6-for-7 in the fourth and 10-for-12 at the line in the game.
Waynesburg’s Jacob Mason scored five of his nine points in the fourth quarter.
Wagner was held to only four field goals but he made 11 of 15 free throws.
Monessen 59, Jefferson-Morgan 42: Class 2A Section 4 leader Monessen ran its winning streak to nine games with a 59-42 victory at Jefferson-Morgan.
The Greyhounds (6-0, 12-4) had their hands full with the Rockets for the first half, which ended with Monessen holding a 29-28 lead. Monessen took control with a 10-0 run in the third quarter that ended with the Greyhounds leading 43-34.
Monessen clinched its first undefeated month since January of 2016.
Lorenzo Garnder led the way for the Greyhounds with 21 points, Jaisen Blackman had 16 and Kody Kuhns 12.
Tahjere Jacobs was the top scorer for J-M with 19 points. Colt Fowler tossed in 11.
The Rockets are 3-3 in section and 7-6 overall. They have lost five in a row.
Chartiers Valley 66, Trinity 56: Jaden Davis scored 30 points to lead Chartiers Valley past Trinity, 66-56, in a Class 5A, Section 2 game.
Brandon Ferguson scored 13 points and Rudy Morris put in 12 for CV (5-1, 7-9).
Tio Cipoletti scored 13 points and Jacob Dunkel and Dante DeRubbo added 11 apiece for the Hillers (0-6, 4-12), who trailed 35-20 at halftime.
Bishop Canevin 70, West Greene 40: Bishop Canevin got off to a 33-9 first quarter lead and cruised to a 70-40 victory over West Greene in a Class A, Section 2 game.
Jaden Gales scored 19 points and Adante Berrian chipped in with 12 for Bishop Canevin (6-0, 9-4), which led 49-21 at halftime.
Corey Wise paced West Greene (2-4, 4-14) with 16 points.
Fort Cherry 52, Chartiers-Houston 38: Fort Cherry stayed hot on the trail of Carlynton in the Class 2A, Section 2 race with a 52-38 victory over Chartiers-Houston.
Maddox Truschel had a double-double (12 points, 16 rebounds), Owen Norman scored 14 points and Dylan Rogers added 10 for Fort Cherry (5-1, 15-2), which is one game back of Carlynton for first place.
This was the sixth straight win for the Rangers and 10 of 11. Jake Mele led Chartiers-Houston (2-4, 6-5), which has lost its third in a row, with 14 points.
Belle Vernon 59, Southmoreland 42: Devin Whitlock and Alonzo Wade each scored 14 points and Belle Vernon erupted for 50 points in the first half en route to a 59-42 win at Southmoreland in Class 4A Section 3.
Playoff-bound Belle Vernon (9-0, 15-1) led 24-8 after one quarter and 50-19 at halftime before putting the offense in cruise control in the second half.
Quinton Martin scored 11 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for the Leopards. He also had five assists.
Ty Keefer tossed in 21 points for Southmoreland (2-6, 5-10).
Ringgold 62, Connellsville 43: Freshman Zion Moore scored 35 points as Ringgold defeated visiting Connellsville 62-43 in Class 5A Section 1.
Moore helped Ringgold (2-4, 6-12) take control of the game in the first half as the Rams forged a 35-17 lead at halftime. Moore scored 15 points in the first half before scoring 16 of Ringgold’s 18 points in the third quarter.
Jake Puskar had 14 points for Connellsville (1-5, 3-15). The Falcons have lost eight in a row.
South Fayette 59, West Allegheny 54, 2 OT: It took a little more time and little more sweat but South Fayette pulled out its fifth consecutive victory, 59-54, in double overtime over West Allegheny in Class 5A Section 2.
Braden Jakiela led the Lions (4-2, 10-6) with 21 points and Alex Hall scored 13. South Fayette led 25-20 at halftime and 38-31 after three quarters before West Allegheny stormed back to force OT at 48-48. After both teams scored two points in the first overtime, South Fayette outscored WA 9-4 in the second session.
Nodin Tracy’s 19 points led West Allegheny (2-4, 7-9).
McGuffey 60, Beth-Center 45: McGuffey picked up its first Class 3A Section 4 win of the season, defeating Beth-Center 60-45 on the Highlanders’ home court.
A fast start sparked McGuffey (1-6, 6-9) as the Highlanders built a 13-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and remained ahead the rest of the way. McGuffey led 29-15 at halftime and 42-26 after three quarters.
Grayson Wallace topped the Highlanders’ attack with 14 points.
Colby Kuhns tossed in a game-high 15 points for Beth-Center (0-8, 3-11).
Sto-Rox 68, Burgettstown 47: Sto-Rox remained within striking distance of first place in Class 2A Section 2 with a 68-47 home-court win over Burgettstown.
Corey Simmons and Jaymont Green each scored 19 points for the Vikings (4-2, 9-3).
Jackson LaRocka was the leading scorer for Burgettstown with 18 points. The Blue Devils are 0-6 in the section and 7-8 overall.
In other games: In Class 6A Section 2, Bethel Park rallied in the fourth quarter to beat visiting Peters Township 53-47 in Class 6A Section 2. Bethel Park’s Dolan Waldo scored 27 points. Mt. Lebanon was a 52-40 over Canon-McMillan. No other game information was reported.