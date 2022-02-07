Davoun Fuse led three Washington players in double figures with 15 points and the Prexies wrapped up the Class 3A Section 4 boys basketball championship with a 56-50 victory Monday over host Waynesburg.
The win moves Wash High to 10-0 in the section and 13-1 overall. The Prexies have won 13 straight. Waynesburg is 4-6 in section and 8-10 overall.
Wash High started slowly and trailed 16-11 after the first quarter. A 17-9 scoring edge in the second quarter put the Prexies in front 28-25 at halftime.
Tayshawn Levy scored eight of his 13 points in the third quarter, helping Wash High take a 44-35 lead. The Prexies stayed in front despite making only four of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter. For the game, Wash High was 10-for-25 at the free-throw line.
Brandon Patterson scored 11 points for Wash High.
Waynesburg’s Chase Henkins had a game-high 21 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. The Raiders made 10 three-point field goals in the game including three by Henkins in the final quarter.
Jacob Mason scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Hunter Pincavitch also had 11 points to go with 10 rebounds.
Chartiers-Houston 52, Bentworth 44: Lucas Myers and Nate Gregory combined for 24 points, sparking a second-half surge that sent Chartiers-Houston to a 52-44 win at Bentworth in Class 2A Section 2, clinching a berth in the upcoming WPIAL playoffs for the Bucs.
Myers scored 14 points and Gregory added 10 as the Bucs (4-4, 8-11) rebounded from a 24-19 halftime deficit. C-H outscored Bentworth (1-8, 5-13) by a 17-8 margin in the pivotal third quarter to take a 36-32 lead.
Landon Urcho paced the Bearcats with 18 points and Colton Lusk followed with 11.
Jefferson-Morgan 60, Frazier 41: Tahjere Jacobs scored 23 points to lead Jeferson-Morgan to a 60-41 victory over Frazier in a Section 2-A game.
Colt Fowler scored 14 and Troy Wright added 10 for J-M. Brennan Stewart’s 18 points paced Frazier.
Mapletown 62, Avella 58, OT: Cohen Stout scored 22 points to help Mapletown beat Avella, 62-58, in Class A Section 2. The win clinched a playoff berth for the Maples.
Landon Stevenson scored 15 and Braden McIntire added 12 for the Maples.
Brandon Samol scored 25 points, and KJ Rush added 17 for Avella.
Girls results
Trinity 90, Albert Gallatin 62: Alyssa Clutter led four Trinity players in double figures with 23 points and the Hillers clinched the outright Class 5A Section 3 title with a 90-62 win over Albert Gallatin at Hiller Hall.
Trinity (11-0, 16-1) led 24-18 after one quarter before pulling away over the next two periods. The Hillers held 21-12 scoring edges in each to lead 45-30 at halftime and 66-42 after three quarters.
Eden Williamson finished with 15 points, Macie Justice had 13 and Maddy Roberts 12 for the Hillers.
AG was topped in scoring by Gianna Michaux’s 22 points. Courtlyn Turner had 18.
Charleroi 64, Brownsville 30: McKenna DeUnger scored 19 points and playoff-bound Charleroi defeated Brownsville 64-30 in Class 3A Section 2.
The Cougars improved to 7-4 in section and 13-8 overall. They have won six of their last seven.
Riley Jones had 14 points and Ella Sypolt tossed in 10 for the Cougars.
Charleroi took control at the outset, forging a 22-7 lead at the end of one quarter and taking a 39-14 advantage into halftime.
Brownsville fell to 6-4, 8-9.
South Fayette 67, Lincoln Park 27: Maddie Weber scored 25 points and South Fayette ran its winning streak to six with a 67-27 thumping of Lincoln Park in Class 5A Section 1.
The Lions won with a 41-point first half. South Fayette led by 26 points at intermission.
Julianna Ross also hit double figures for the Lions (7-2, 16-3), scoring 11 points.
Waynesburg 57, McGuffey 27: Kaley Rohanna scored 22 points, Nina Sarra had 17 and Waynesburg continued its push for the Class 3 A Section 2 title with a 57-27 win over McGuffey.
The Raiders (9-1, 13-3) won with three strong quarters, scoring 53 over the first three. They outscored McGuffey 17-0 in the third quarter.
Clara Paige Miller also hit double figures for Waynesburg as she tallied 10.
Fort Cherry 56, Northgate 32: Fort Cherry held host Northgate scoreless in the first quarter went on to an easy 56-32 victory over the Flames in Class 2A Section 3.
Fort Cherry (6-2, 13-6) led 19-0 after the first quarter and stretched the margin to 37-11 at halftime.
Raney Staub paced the Rangers with a game-high 18 points. Kaley Weinbrenner also was in double figures with 11 points.
Northgate (0-7, 1-15) had two players in double figures: Daylin Mannion with 12 points and Shyla Battiste with 10.
Upper St. Clair 63, Peters Township 56: Riley Kalocay scored 25 points and Upper St. Clair won the fourth quarter to beat visiting Peters Township 63-56 in Class 6A Section 2.
Peters Township (6-4, 10-9) had overcome a bad first quarter, when they fell behind by double digits, to take a 45-44 lead at the end of three quarters. USC (8-3, 16-4), however, won the fourth-quarter scoring 19-11.
Sophomore Gemma Walker led PT with 17 points. Journey Thompson and Avana Sayles each finished with 11.
Kate Robbins had 18 points for the Panthers.
Bethel Park 63, Canon-McMillan 38: Emma Dziezgowski poured in a game-high 30 points and Bethel Park defeated visiting Canon-McMillan 63-38 in a Class 6A Section 2 game.
The Black Hawks (7-4, 9-9) held a double-digit lead at halftime and then outscored Canon-McMillan 22-10 in the third quarter to pull away.
Stellanie Loutsion led the Big Macs (0-11, 5-13) with 13 points.
Sto-Rox 40, Chartiers-Houston 36: Alicia Young scored a game-high 25 points and Sto-Rox held off a late comeback to defeat visiting Chartiers-Houston 40-36 in Class 2A Section 3.
Sto-Rox (6-2, 8-9) led 24-20 after three quarters. The Bucs tied it at 26-26 before Sto-Rox went on a 10-0 run. The Bucs, however, were not done and Ava Capozzoli made a three-pointer that cut the Vikings’ lead to 38-36 with 17 seconds remaining.
After a foul by C-H (3-4, 9-8), Sto-Rox missed the front end of a one-and-one but the shooter came away with the rebound and banked in a game-clinching 15-footer.
Mia Mitrick, with 10 points, was the lone C-H player to score in double figures.
West Mifflin 62, Belle Vernon 54: Emily Beck scored 20 points and host West Mifflin dealt Belle Vernon’s Class 4A Section 3 title hopes a major blow by beating the Leopards 62-54.
Belle Vernon (8-3, 15-5) led 20-18 at halftime but West Mifflin (5-6, 6-15) won by scoring 44 second-half points.
Jenna Dawson led the Leopards with 19 points, Viva Kreis had 15 and Presleigh Colditz 11. Belle Vernon made nine three-point field goals, including four by Dawson.
Monessen 52, Mapletown 30: Mercedes Majors scored 20 points to lead Monessen to a 52-30 victory over Mapletown in Class A Section 2.
Hailey Johnson scored 10 points for Monessen. Taylor Dusenberry scored 12 points for Mapletown.