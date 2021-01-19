Junior guard Devin Whitlock scored 21 points, and Belle Vernon broke open a close game with an 8-0 surge late in the third quarter, en route to a 59-47 victory over visiting Elizabeth Forward Tuesday night in a key Class 4A Section 3 boys basketball game.
The win keeps Belle Vernon (2-0, 2-1) undefeated in the section. EF (3-1, 3-2) began the night alone in first place.
Belle Vernon led 31-23 at halftime but EF closed to within four points late in the third quarter. That was when Belle Vernon scored eight consecutive points to push the lead to double figures and the Warriors never threatened again.
Daniel Gordon had a big game for the Leopards with 19 points and eight rebounds, and Jake Haney scored 12 points, all coming on three-pointers.
Zach Boyd (15 points), Vernon Settles (14) and Mekhi Daniels (12) combined to score all but six of EF’s points.
Frazier 68, Monessen 57: Frazier put four players in double figures and defeated host Monessen 68-57 in a showdown for first place in Class 2A Section 4.
The Commodores (3-0, 4-1) built an eight-point lead heading to halftime and was able to keep Monessen (3-1, 4-2) at bay throughout the second half. Frazier is one of only two teams in the section that are undefeated in league play. California is the other but the Trojans have not played a game.
Luke Santo led the the balanced Frazier attack with 18 points. He was followed in the scoring column by Owen Newcomer (16), Kenny Fine (13) and Colton Arison (12).
Kody Kuhns scored a game-high 24 points for Monessen and Chas Mrlack had 17.
Waynesburg 50, Brownsville 41: Chase Henkins scored 18 points, Dawson Fowler had 12 of his 14 in the second half and Waynesburg slipped past host Brownsville in Class 3A Section 4.
The win evened Waynesburg’s section record at 1-1. The Raiders are 2-3 overall. Brownsville (0-1, 1-1) was playing its section opener.
Brownsville led 19-14 at halftime but Waynesburg gained a 29-28 lead after three quarters and sealed the win by scoring 21 fourth-quarter points. The Raiders made eight free throws in the fourth quarter.
Ayden Teeter had a game-high 22 points for Brownsville but he made only two of nine free throws.
Sto-Rox 77, Fort Cherry 56: Corey Simmons and Dre’von Miller-Ross combined for 39 points and Sto-Rox pulled away in the second half for a 77-56 victory over host Fort Cherry in Class 2A Section 2.
Sto-Rox (4-0, 4-0) remained undefeated but again had to do it with a strong second half. The Vikings led 30-24 at halftime before scoring 47 points over the final two quarters.
Simmons’ shooting led the way as he tallied a game-high 20 points. Miller-Ross scored 19 points, and Jaymont Green-Miller (14) and Josh Jenkins (13) gave the Vikings four players in double figures.
Fort Cherry (2-2, 3-2) was led by Dylan Rogers, who scored 17 points. Owen Norman was the only other Rangers player in double figures with 13 points. Fort Cherry hurt its chances of victory by converting only eight of 19 free throws.
Charleroi 57, Beth-Center 51: Will Wagner and Zach Usher each scored 20 points and Charleroi rallied in the fourth quarter to edge host Beth-Center 57-51 in Class 3A Section 4.
The win pushed Charleroi above the .500 mark, both in the section (2-1) and overall (3-2).
Beth-Center (0-2, 2-2) held a 36-34 lead after three quarters before Wagner led a late charge by the Cougars. Wagner scored 12 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, when Charleroi converted 13 of 17 free throws.
Colby Kuhns led B-C in scoring with 13 points and Cameron Palmer had 12.
Carmichaels 74, Jeff-Morgan 64: Drake Long and Mike Stewart each scored 24 points to help Carmichaels down Jefferson-Morgan, 74-64, in a Class 2A Section 4.
Chris Barrish scored 13 points for the Mikes (1-2, 2-2), who led 34-25 at halftime,
Colt Fowler scored a career-high 28 points for the Rockets (1-3, 1-4), who were outscored 40-39 in the second half.
Burgettstown 69, Northgate 56: Three players hit double figures to help Burgettstown to its first win of the season, 69-56, over Northgate in a Class 2A Section 4.
Nathan Klodowski led the way with 17 points for the Blue Devils (1-4, 1-5), who led 38-33 at halftime. Caleb Russell added 15 points and Nathan Kotouch scored 13 points.
Josh Dugan tossed in a game-high 23 points for the winless Flames (0-3, 0-5). Justin Purdue chipped in with 13 points.
Carlynton 61, Chartiers-Houston 46: Khalil Kerr and Austin Miller combined for 31 points in Carlynton’s 61-46 victory over Chartiers-Houston in a Class 2A Section 2.
Kerr had 16 points and Miller 15 for the Cougars (3-0, 4-0), who led 38-24 at halftime.
Ahlijah Vaden scored a game-high 17 points for C-H (1-2, 1-3). Lucas Myers contributed 16 points and Austin Arnold had 11.
Girls Results
West Greene 67, Waynesburg 53: Jersey Wise scored a game-high 24 points to push West Greene past Waynesburg, 67-53, in a non-section game.
Anna Durbin scored 19 points and Brooke Barner added 12 points for the Pioneers (3-2), who won the third game in a row.
Kaley Rohanna and Clara Paige Miller each scored 19 points for Waynesburg (3-1). Nina Sarra added 13 points.