West Greene’s Katie Lampe put on an amazing shooting exhibition Thursday night, the kind that might be in the record books for years to come.
Lampe, a senior guard, made a school-record 11 three-point field goals, scoring a game-high 36 points and powering the Class A Section 2 champion Pioneers to an 83-54 victory at Avella.
“She could have thrown a shot behind her head and it would have gone in. That’s how hot her shooting was,” said Avella head coach Mike Drazich said.
Lampe helped West Greene (10-0, 18-3) forge leads of 24-13 after one quarter, 42-36 at halftime and 64-46 after three quarters.
Brooke Barner also hit double figures for WG, finishing with 12 points. The Pioneers made a school-record 15 three-pointers and extended their section winning streak to 65 games, which dates back to the 2015-16 season. West Greene has won 14 in a row overall.
Katie Dryer did her best to keep Avella within striking distance as she scored 23 points. Alli Brownlee had 16 for the Eagles (5-5, 10-10).
Waynesburg 62, Brownsville 34: Kaley Rohanna scored 21 points as Waynesburg clinched a share of the Class 3A Section 2 title – the Raiders’ first girls basketball section title since 1986 – with a 62-34 win at Brownsville.
Waynesburg (11-1, 15-3) shares the title with South Park. The Raiders and Eagles split two meetings with each team winning on their home court.
Against Brownsville (6-6, 8-11), Waynesburg was in control throughout, racing to a 22-4 lead after one quarter. The Raiders led 41-20 at halftime and 58-22 after three quarters.
Clara Paige Miller had another solid game for the Raiders, scoring 15 points, and Nina Sarra tossed in 10.
Emma Seto led Brownsville with 21 points.
Burgettstown 48, Northgate 7: Kaitlyn Nease scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Burgettstown routed Northgate 48-7 as the Blue Devils won the Class 2A Section 3 championship outright. It’s the second straight straight section title for Burgettstown.
Jillian Frazier scored 15 points for the Blue Devils who shut out Northgate (0-8, 1-16) in two quarters.
Carmichaels 63, Beth-Center 24: Sophia Zalar and Ashton Batis combined for 45 points, powering Carmichaels to a 63-24 victory over Beth-Center in the Class 2A Section 2 finale for both teams.
The win, combined with California’s 62-33 victory over Frazier, enabled Carmichaels (3-7, 6-12) to clinch a playoff berth by finishing tied for fourth place in the section.
The Mikes started fast against B-C (0-10, 2-17), forging a commanding 29-7 lead after one quarter and building the margin to 42-13 by halftime.
Zalar led the Mikes with 23 points and Batis was close behind with 22. Megan Voithofer gave Carmichaels a third player in double figures as she scored 12.
Charleroi 63, Bentworth 19: McKenna DeUnger tossed in 21 points and Charleroi cruised to a 63-19 win over Bentworth in Class 3A Section 2.
Charleroi (8-4, 14-8), which finishes in third place in the section, enters the postseason on a roll. The Cougars have won five straight and seven of their last eight. They led Bentworth (2-10, 5-14) by a 29-10 margin at halftime and 48-12 after three quarters.
Fort Cherry 37, Sto-Rox 35: Dana Sinatra scored 11 points and drew a key charging foul on Sto-Rox’s Alicia Young with 3.7 seconds remaining to clinch Fort Cherry’s 37-35 victory in Class 2A Section 3.
Sinatra made a free throw that gave FC the two-point lead in the closing seconds. Young, who scored a game-high 22 points, then drove the length of the court and collided with Sinatra for the pivotal offensive foul.
Fort Cherry (8-2, 15-6) had to overcome a 28-26 deficit after three quarters. Raney Staub had 10 points for the Rangers.
Monessen 75, Geibel 17: Mercedes Majors led four Monessen players in double figures with 18 points and the Greyhounds raced to a 75-17 victory7 over Geibel in Class A Section 2.
Avanti Stitch scored 13 points, Zalendria Hardison had 11 and Kinsey Wilson 10 for playoff-bound Monessen (8-2, 15-5).
Morgan Sandzimier scored 13 points for Geibel (0-10, 2-17).
The Greyhounds will play a rare doubleheader Saturday when they host Washington in a non-section game and also finish a contest against Fort Cherry from Jan. 26 that was stopped late in the fourth quarter when a power failure hit the Monessen gym, causing the game to be suspended.
McGuffey 37, Washington 31: Freshman Taylor Schumacher scored a game-high 13 points as McGuffey slipped past Washington 37-31 in Class 3A Section 2.
The game was close the entire way as McGuffey (4-8, 9-12) led 18-16 at halftime and 28-25 after three quarters.
Amari Oakley scored 12 points for Wash High (0-12, 1-18).
Elizabeth Forward 58, Belle Vernon 47: Brooke Markland scored 16 points and Belle Vernon pulled away in the sec ond half to beat host belle Vernon 58-47 in Class 4A Section 3.
The loss means Belle Vernon (8-4, 15-6) will finish in third place in the section. The Leopards trailed by only 30-29 at halftime but were outscored 28-18 in the second half.
Farrah Reader led the Leps with 14 points, and Tessa Rodriguez had 11 to go with nine assists.