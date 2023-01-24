Washington moved a step closer to the Class 3A Section 4 boys basketball championship with a 76-34 thumping of visiting Charleroi on Tuesday night.
The win improves Wash High to 8-0 in the section and 13-2 overall. The Prexies have won 11 in a row.
Wash High led 13-6 after one quarter and then blew the game open by outscoring Charleroi 24-10 in the second quarter for a commanding 37-16 halftime lead. The Prexies held a 21-10 scoring edge in the third quarter.
Carlos Harper scored a game-high 19 points for Washington with 16 of those coming after the first quarter. Ruben Gordon contributed 15 points to the Prexies' balanced attack and Zxavian Willis had 12.
Bryce Large had eight points for Charleroi (3-5, 8-10), which is battling for one of the four playoff berths from the section.
Burgettstown 52, Carmichaels 50:
Zack Schrockman scored a game-high 22 points and Burgettstown held off a last-minute charge by Carmichaels for a 52-50 road victory in Class 2A Section 4.
Burgettstown (4-4, 7-8) trailed 26-21 at halftime but equaled its first-half output in the third quarter to take the lead and never trailed the rest of the way. The Blue Devils led 42-38 after three quarters and were up by six points with only 36 seconds remaining.
Carmichaels closed to within 51-50 with 13 seconds left. That’s when Schrockman made the first of two free throws. He missed the second attempt and the rebound was tracked down by Carmichaels in the corner. The Mikes (2-4, 9-7), however, were unable to get a shot off before time expired.
Caleb Russell scored 13 points for the Blue Devils and Andrew Bredel had 10.
Dom Colarusso led Carmichaels in scoring with 16 points. Aydan Adamson followed with 12.
Peters Township 87, Elizabeth Forward 72: Peters Township got everybody into the act, putting five players in double figures for an 87-72 road win over Elizabeth Forward in non-section action.
The victory is the sixth straight for Peters Township (13-3), which has played its best basketball of the season during the recent surge.
The Indians led 43-37 at halftime and pulled away over the final 16 minutes, moving out to a 63-53 edge after three quarters.
Jake Dunbar led the high-scoring Indians with 20 points followed by Jake Ziegler (17), Cameron Mills (13), Dylan Donovan (11) and Nate Miller (10).
Isaiah Turner’s 19 points led three players in double digits for EF (5-11).
Waynesburg 57, Brownsville 25: Waynesburg won its first Class 3A Section 4 game of the season and the outcome was determined early.
Dane Woods poured in 20 points as Waynesburg rolled to a 57-25 victory over visiting Brownsville.
Waynesburg (1-7, 3-14) led 16-7 after one quarter and 34-12 at halftime. Woods scored 10 of his points in the second quarter and finished the game with nine rebounds, four steals and five blocked shots.
Alex VanSickle scored 13 points for the Raiders.
Raylin Johnson scored nine points for Brownsville (3-5, 7-8).
Avella 47, Jefferson-Morgan 44: Westley Burchianti poured in a game-high 22 points and led a second-half comeback as Avella rallied for a 47-44 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in a non-section game on the Eagles’ hardwood.
Jefferson-Morgan (10-7) led 26-16 at halftime, but Avella (4-13) mounted its comeback in the pivotal third quarter when the Eagles held a 19-6 scoring edge to grab a 35-32 lead. Both teams scored 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Bryce Wright also had a big game for Avella as he flipped in 15 points.
Troy Wright led J-M in scoring with 15 points. Jordan Jacobs and Houston Guesman each contributed 10 points.
Baldwin 68, Trinity 59: A slow start proved costly for Trinity in a 68-59 loss to Baldwin in a non-section game.
Baldwin outscored the Hillers, 17-9, in the first quarter and managed to keep the spread that way over the remaining three quarters.
Jim Wesling led the Highlanders (9-6) with 24 points, thanks in part to four three-point field goals. Nate Richards scored 15 points and Nate Wesling added 14.
Dante DeRubbo led the Hillers (7-9) with 16 points while Tim Hodges contributed 15. Jacob Dunkel scored 10.
Chartiers-Houston 74, Beth-Center 39: Chartiers-Houston got a balanced scoring effort that turned into a 74-39 victory over Beth-Center in a Class 2A, Section 4 game.
Jake Mele led the scoring for the Bucs (7-1, 13-4) with 10 points. But 10 out of the 11 players on the roster scored, four got nine points and two got eight for the Bucs, who led 54-17 at halftime, thanks in part to a 33-point second quarter.
Brody Tharp led the Bulldogs (0-8, 1-26) with 15 points. Beth-Center has now lost 10 of the last 11 games.
Fort Cherry 77, Bentworth 40: Owen Norman scored 19 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter and Fort Cherry went on to a 77-40 victory over Bentworth in a Class 2A, Section 4 game.
Fort Cherry (8-0, 16-2) led 29-12 after one quarter and 53-17 at halftime.
Thomas Jefferson 56, South Fayette 49: Evan Berger scored 25 points and Thomas Jefferson outscored host South Fayette 9-2 in overtime to defeat the Lions 56-49 in a non-section contest.
Thomas Jefferson (11-5) led 36-32 after three quarters before South Fayette (8-7) battled back and forced overtime tied at 47-47.
The loss spoiled a huge game by South Fayette’s Elijah Hill, who scored a game-high 34 points.
West Mifflin 64, Ringgold 47: West Mifflin used a big third quarter to pull away and defeat host Ringgold 64-47 in non-section play.
West Mifflin (8-7) held a 31-26 lead at halftime and then outscored Ringgold 20-6 in the third quarter.
Jordan Lucas-Johnson paced three West Mifflin players in double figures with 17 points.
Lorenzo Glasser scored 16 points for the Rams (3-14) and Jake Pehowic had 15.
Girls result
Monessen 52, Frazier 19: Sisters Madison and Hailey Johnson combined for 29 points and Monessen ran its winning streak to eight games with a 52-19 home-court win over Frazier in a non-section game.
Monessen (10-4) led 30-15 at halftime and then held Frazier (5-10) to four points in the second half, none in the fourth quarter.
Madison Johnson led the Greyhounds’ attack with 19 points. Hailey Johnson flipped in 10.
Delaney Warnick had 13 points for Frazier.
