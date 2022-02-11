The Washington High School boys basketball team keeps rolling along.
The Prexies won their 15th consecutive game Friday night, a 72-41 victory over host McGuffey that capped a perfect Class 3A Section 4 schedule for Wash High.
Davoun Fuse led the Wash High attack with a game-high 22 points, topping four players in double digits for the Prexies (12-0, 15-1).
Carlos Harper contributed 16 points, and Tayshawn Levy and Brandon Patterson each registered 12 points.
Wash High led 36-16 at halftime and 54-27 after three quarters.
Maddox Ganster had a strong game for McGuffey (3-9, 9-11), scoring 19 points.
Fort Cherry 59, Sto-Rox 58, OT: Fort Cherry grabbed a share of the Class 2A Section 2 championship and it took a little extra time to do so.
Dylan Rogers scored 12 of his game-high 21 points down the stretch as the Rangers pulled out a 59-58 overtime win against Sto-Rox.
Sto-Rox (6-4, 11-7) missed the final shot of overtime after Fort Cherry (9-1, 19-2) had done so at the end of regulation.
Rogers scored eight of Fort Cherry’s 11 points in the fourth quarter, then had half of the Rangers’ eight points in OT.
Maddox Truschel tallied 10 points for the Rangers, including two in the extra session. Adam Wolfe grabbed eight rebounds as FC extended its winning streak to 10 games.
Corey Smon topped Sto-Rox with 19 points.
California 70, Bentworth 56: Hunter Assad and Drew Thomas each scored 16 points, powering California to a 70-56 win at Bentworth in a key Class 2A Section 4 game.
The loss prevented Bentworth (2-8, 6-14) from making the playoffs.
Assad had an all-around solid game as he dished out 10 assists for California (4-6, 6-14), which has the final playoff berth from the section. Dom martini chipped in with 12 points, all from behind the three-poi9nt line, for the Trojans. Noah Neil also checked in with 12.
Bentworth’s Landon Urcho did his best keep the Bearcats in the hunt as he scored a game-high 32 points. Cristian May had 11.
Trinity 59, South Fayette 55: Connor Roberts scored seven of his team-high 18 points in overtime as Trinity picked up perhaps its best win of the season, defeating South Fayette 59-55 in a Class 5A Section 2 game at Hiller Hall.
The Hillers (1-9, 5-15) outscored South Fayette 10-6 in the overtime.
Owen Wayman scored 13 points for Trinity, included two in OT and freshman Jacob Dunkle had 12 points that included a clutch free throw in the extra session. The Hillers outscored South Fayette 16-14 in the fourth quarter to force overtime with the lead changing several times in the final minute of regulation.
Brandon Jakiela scored a game-high 20 points for the Lions (6-4, 12-8). Logan Yater had 11 points.
Waynesburg 57, Brownsville 43: Waynesburg, which has clinched a playoff berth out of Class 3A Section 4, is playing its best basketball of the season at the right time.
Dawson Fowler scored 18 points and the Raiders won at section runner-up Brownsville, 57-43.
Hunter Pincavitch contributed 12 points for Waynesburg (6-6, 10-10), which reached the .500 mark. The Raiders trailed 12-10 after one quarter before taking a 25-17 halftime lead. They secured the win by making 9 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Brownsville (9-3, 12-8) was led by Damarion Brown’s 12 points.
West Greene 58, Avella 38: Kaden Shields scored a career-high 20 points as West Greene prepared for the playoffs with a 58-38 win over Avella in Class A Section 2.
Ian Van Dyne tallied 17 points and Corey Wise’s 11 gave West Greene (5-5, 7-15) three players in double figures. The Pioneers have won three of their last four games.
West Greene trailed 13-11 after one quarter but took control in the second period when it outscored the Eagles 16-1 to take a 27-14 lead.
Brandon Samol and Colton Burchianti each scored 11 points to pace Avella.
Monessen 75, Frazier 25: Monessen completed a perfect Class 2A Section 4 campaign by trouning visiting Frazier, 75-25.
The Greyhounds (10-0, 16-4) won their 13th consecutive game by scoring 50 points in the first half. Lorenzo Gardner scored 20 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, and Kody Kuhns tossed in 15 of his 19 before intermission. Davontae Ross finished with 11 points for the Greyhounds, who led 50-9 at halftime.
Keyshaun Thompson’s 13 points led Frazier (0-10, 0-21).
Carmichaels 60, Jefferson-Morgan 45: Mike Stewart and Tyler Richmond each scored 17 points, powering Carmichaels to a 60-45 road win over rival Jefferson-Morgan in Class 2A Section 4.
Both teams have clinched playoff berths. The Mikes finish as the section runner-up at 8-2 in the league and 14-4 overall. J-M is third at 6-4 and 10-7 overall.
The Mikes led 31-24 at halftime and pulled away by outscoring the Rockets 15-6 in the third quarter.
Chris Barrish finished with 14 points for Carmichaels.
J-M’s Colt Fowler scored 15 points and Joshua Wise had 13.
Carlynton 52, Chartiers-Houston 46: Carlynton clinched a share of the Class 2A Section 2 title by winning 52-46 at Chartiers-Houston.
The Cougars (9-1, 17-2) led throughout, building leads of 19-11 after one quarter, 33-27 at halftime and 44-33 after three quarters.
Chase Jones led Carlynton with a game-high 18 points that included four three-point field goals during the first half. Austin Milliner had 13 points.
Manny Ntumngia paced Chartiers-Houston (4-6, 9-13) with 15 points. Lucas Myers followed with 11 points and Jake Mele tallied 10.
Northgate 61, Burgettstown 48: Steve Goetz scored 18 points, Nosh Williams had 17 and Northgate was a 61-48 winner at Burgettstown in Class 2A Section 2.
Jackson LaRocka against led Burgettstown in scoring with 17 points and Caleb Russell tossed in 13.
Northgate won the game by outscoring the Blue Devils 35-21 in the second half.
Charleroi 74, Beth-Center 48: Will Wagner scored 29 points as Charleroi closed Class 3A Section 4 play with a 74-48 win over Beth-Center.
Jake Caruso chipped in with 18 for the Cougars, who took charge early, forging a 39-18 halftime lead.
Colby Kuhns led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 points and Ruben Miller had 10.
In other games: Peters Township was a 45-43 winner at Canon-McMillan in Class 6A Section 2. No game details were reported.
Girls results
Peters Township 65, Canon-McMillan 52: Natalie Wetzel led four Peters Township players in double figures with 20 poi8nts and the Indians rolled to a 65-52 win over host Canon-McMillan in Class 6A Section 2.
The Indians (7-5, 11-01) led 36-20 at halftime and increased their advantage to 51-26 after4 three quarters. Gemma Walker tossed in 18 points for PT, Journey Thompson had 16 and Avana Sayles 10.
Stellanie Loutsion scored 20 points for Canon-McMillan, which tallied 26 points in the fourth quarter.
Chartiers-Houston 37, Carlynton 22: Chartiers-Houston overcame a slow start and defeated visiting Carlynton 37-22 in Class 2A Section 3.
The Bucs (4-6, 10-10), who have clinched a playoff berth, trailed 7-4 after one quarter before rebounding to grab an 18-15 halftime lead. C-H secured the win by outscoring the Cougars 14-3 in the fourth quarter.
Kayden Buckingham led the Bucs with 13 points and Ava Capozzoli followed with 12, which included three three-point field goals. It was the fourth game in five days for Chartiers-Houston.
Naimi Turner scored nine points for Carlynton (2-8, 7-12). The Cougars need to win the game to clinch a playoff berth.
Monessen will host Wash High today.
Propel Montour 63, Calvary Chapel Christian 32: Janai Green scored a game-high 34 points for Propel Montour (4-5) which also got 21 points from Kahnjah Washington in a game Thursday night.
Emma Shahura had 16 points for Calvary Chapel Christian (3-4) and Hannah Cramer added 12 points.
In other games: Mapletown was a 47-14 winner at Jefferson-Morgan in Class A Section 2. No game details were reported.