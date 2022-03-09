Christian Hinson scored a game-high 22 points, including five three-point field goals, and Chestnut Ridge pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 69-53 victory over visiting Washington in a Class 3A boys basketball first-round playoff game Wednesday night.
It is the first state tournament win in Chestnut Ridge history. The Lions (19-7) had been 0-7 in the PIAA playoffs.
The game was tight for the first three quarters as Washington (17-4) led 44-43 with eight minutes remaining.
But Chestnut Ridge started the fourth quarter with a flurry. Hinson made his fifth three-pointer, helping the Lions push out to a 54-46 lead with 3:46 remaining.
Ruben Gordon, who had a strong game for the Prexies with 15 points, made a driving basket that pulled Wash High to within 57-50. Brandon Patterson then converted a three-point play to inch the Prexies to within 59-53 with 1:56 to play.
That, however, would be as close as Wash High could get. Chestnut Ridge, the District 5 champion, pulled away down the stretch by converting free throws.
Nate Whysong scored 15 points and Hayden Little added 11 for the Lions, who will play Bishop Guilfoyle in the second round Saturday.
Patterson finished the game with 13 points and Teyshawn Levy tallied 10 for the Prexies.
Girls results
Gettysburg 45, Trinity 43:Gettysburg used a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter to rally for a 45-43 victory over visiting Trinity in a Class 5A first-round game.
Gettysburg (19-6), the District 3 champion, fell behind 13-6 after one quarter and slowly cut into Trinity’s advantage. The Hillers (18-7) led 24-18 at halftime and 31-28 after three quarters.
Trinity pushed its lead back up to 40-33 with 3:15 left in the game but the Hillers’ offense went cold the rest of the way.
Anne Bair drove for a basket that pulled Gettysburg to within 40-38 with two minutes remaining. Bair finished with a game-high 21 points.
Following a controversial traveling call against Trinity, Gettysburg’s Autumn Oaster made a three-pointer that put the Warriors ahead at 41-40 with 47 seconds left.
Briana Abate had a basket off an offensive rebound with 19 seconds to go, giving Gettysburg a 43-40 lead and the Warriors added two free throws, which capped the 12-0 run, to make it a five-point game.
Trinity’s Eden Williamson made a three-pointer with two seconds to play but the Hillers were out of timeouts and the game ended.
Kristina Bozek had a strong game for Trinity, leading the Hillers with 13 points. She made two three-point shots in the second quarter, and the latter one was followed by a three from Ruby Morgan that put Trinity ahead 24-15.
Morgan and Williamson each scored 11 points.