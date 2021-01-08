Kyle Fecho scored 18 points, Michael Dunn had a double-double and Trinity blew open its season opener at Moon by scoring 30 points in the third quarter en route to a 69-27 rout in a Class 5A Section 2 game Friday night.
Trinity led 25-15 at halftime before outscoring Moon (0-2) 30-10 in the third quarter. The Hillers held the Tigers to two points in the fourth quarter.
Dunn scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. He scored 12 of his points in the big third quarter.
Conner Roberts, with 13 points, and Ben Hardy, with 12, also scored in double figures for the Hillers, who will host New Castle on Tuesday.
Jarrett Johnson led Moon with eight points.
Fort Cherry 69, Burgettstown 54: Maddox Truschell and Owen Norman each scored 15 points to assure Fort Cherry its second straight win, 69-54, over host Burgettstown in a Section 2-AA game.
Lane Miller contributed 13 points and Dylan Rodgers and Henry Karn each scored 10 points for the Rangers (1-0, 2-0).
Burgettstown (0-1, 0-1) was paced by Caleb Russell’s 17 points and Jackson La Rossa’s 15 points.
West Greene 62, Propel Montour 56: Three players reached double figures in scoring to help West Greene down Propel Montour 62-56 in a Section 2 game.
The Pioneers (1-0, 1-0) were paced by Chase Blake’s 14 points, Caleb Rice’s 12 points and Ian VanDyne’s 11 points.
Darrell White paced Propel Montour with 13 points and Cortae Sidberry, who added 10 points.
Frazier 76, Carmichaels 55: Owen Newcomer led four other players in double figures with 21 as Frazier defeated Carmichaels, 76-55, in a Section 4-AA game.
Luke Canto tossed in 16 points, Colton Arison and Noah Oldham each scored 12 points and Kenny Fine added 11 points for Frazier (1-0, 1-1).
Mike Stewart scored 15 points, Chris Barrish added 14 points and Drake Long chipped in with 10 for the Mikes (0-1, 0-1). Carmichaels plays West Greene Tuesday at home.
Penn-Trafford 57, Peters Township 54: Penn-Trafford forged a 17-point lead on the heels of a big third quarter before having to fight off a furious rally to edge host Peters Township, 57-54.
Penn-Trafford (2-0), which opened the season with a double-digit win over North Allegheny, led 29-27 at halftime, then outscored the Indians 19-4 in the third quarter.
Peters Township (0-1) battled back and closed to within one point but couldn’t gain the lead. Logan Pfeuffer led the PT charge in the fourth quarter, scoring six points.
Peters Township’s Gavin Cote scored a game-high 22 points, including four three-pointers. Julian Mascio had 10 points.
Ben Myers led Penn-Trafford with 16 points and Josh Kapcin scored 15.
Girls results
McKeesport 53, Belle Vernon 34: McKeesport scored 40 points in the first half and went on to a 53-34 victory over visiting Belle Vernon.
Haley Hertzler led the Tigers with 15 points and Malin Bood followed with 14. McKeesport forged a 40-13 halftime lead.
Viva Kreis paced Belle Vernon with 11 points and Taylor Rodriguez had eight. The Leopards outscored McKeesport 21-13 in the second half.
McGuffey 49, Bentworth 12: Keira Nicolella and Abby Donnelly combined for 33 points to lead McGuffey to a 49-12 victory over Bentworth in Section 2 of Class 3A.
Nicolella led the way with 17 points and Donnelly had 16 points for the Highlanders (1-0, 1-1).
Amber Sallee scored 10 points for Bentworth (0-1, 0-1).
Upper St. Clair 60, Canon-McMillan 28: Three players scored in double figures to power Upper St. Clair to a 60-28 victory over Canon-McMillan in a Section 2 game in Class 6A game.
Molly James led the way with 14 points, Samantha Prunzik added 13 points and Paige Dellicarri contributed 10 points for USC (1-0, 1-0).
Canon-McMillan fell to 0-1 and 0-1.
Southmoreland 67, Charleroi 34: Four players scored in double figures to lift Southmoreland to a 67-34 victory in a non-section game.
Grace Spadaro Led the Scotties (1-0) with 19 points. Delayne Morvosh and Maddie Moore each scored 12 points and Olivia Cernuto added 11 points.
McKenna DeUnger paced Charleroi with 17 points.