Maddox Truschel tipped in a missed shot by Dylan Rogers at the buzzer to give Fort Cherry a thrilling 43-42 victory over Burgettstown in a Class 2A, Section 2 boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Fort Cherry (6-1, 16-2) trailed Burgettstown (0-7, 7-9) by a score of 35-32 heading into the final eight minutes but outscored the Blue Devils, 11-7.
Rogers scored 12 points and Truschel had nine.
Nathan Klodowski had five three-point field goals for 15 points for Burgettstown. James Leuice added 13.
Belle Vernon 72, Uniontown 55: Daniel Gordon scored 23 points, Quinton Martin had a double-double and Belle Vernon clinched the top spot out of Class 4A Section 3 by defeating visiting Uniontown 72-55.
The Leopards improved to 10-0 in the section and 16-2 overall. Belle Vernon is undefeated on its home court. The Leopards lead Uniontown (7-2, 10-7) by two games in the loss column with two remaining to be played.
Belle Vernon was in control throughout, leading 22-10 after one quarter and 41-25 at halftime.
In addition to Gordon’s 23 points, Martin scored 20 and grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds. Devin Whitlock scored nine points and contributed 12 assists and four steals.
Notorious Grooms was the top scorer for the Red Raiders with 14 points. Bakari Wallace had 12 and Calvin Winfrey 11.
Jefferson-Morgan 57, Bentworth 56: Jefferson-Morgan clinched a playoff berth out of Class 2A Section 4, and snapped a five-game losing streak, by slipping past host Bentworth, 57-56.
The Rockets (4-3, 8-6) had to come from behind, overcoming a double-digit second-half deficit. Bentworth (1-6, 5-11) led 28-17 at halftime and 44-40 after three quarters. The Rockets held a 17-12 scoring edge in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Tahjere Jacobs and Troy Wright led the way for J-M with 18 points each. Colt Fowler tossed in 15.
Bentworth’s Landon Urcho scored a game-high 23 points and Colton Lusk had 10.
Carmichaels 66, Frazier 49: Chris Barrish scored 28 points to help Carmichaels take a 66-49 decision from Frazier in a Class 2A Section 4 game.
Tyler Richmond tossed in 18 points and Michael Stewart chipped in 11 for the Mikes (6-1, 12-3).
Frazier remained winless in six section games and 16 overall.
Chartiers-Houston 40, Northgate 35: Jake Mele scored all of his eight points in the critical fourth quarter to send Chartiers-Houston past Northgate 40-35 in a Class 2A Section 2 game.
The Bucs (3-4, 7-11) trailed Northgate, 29-21, heading into the final eight minutes. Chartiers-Houston outscored Northgate (1-6, 9-9) by a score of 19-6. Chartiers-Houston knocked down 10 of 11 free throws in that quarter.
Jonathan O’Reilly scored 14 points for the Bucs. Josh Williams scored 13 points and Steve Goetz had 11 for Northgate.
Moon 57, Trinity 48: Casey Sunday and Elijah Gillery combined for 25 points and Moon did just enough to hold off Trinity 57-48 in Class 5A Section 2.
Moon (2-5, 6-11) led 27-23 at halftime and 41-34 after three quarters.
Connor Roberts tossed in a game-high 22 points, which included four three-point baskets, to lead the attack for Trinity (0-7, 4-13). Gio Cipoletti also was in double figures as he scored 11.
West Greene 45, Propel Montour 41: Kaden Shields hit a basket with 25 seconds remaining in the game and Ian Van Dyne sank two free throws in the final seconds to give West Greene a 45-41 victory over Propel Montour in a Section 2-A game.
Van Dyne scored a game-high 16 points for West Greene (3-4, 5-14), who led 21-18 at halftime.
Cameron Hardisty paced Propel Montour (1-5, 3-12) with 10 points.
Monessen 64, California 40: Jaisean Blackmon scored 10 of his 18 points in the crucial third quarter to help Monessen stop California, 64-40, in a Class 2A, Section 4 game.
Lorenzo Gardner also scored 18 points for Monessen (7-0, 13-4), which outscored Cal (2-4, 4-12) by a score of 21-12 in the third quarter. Cody Kuhns had 12 points and Deveonte Ross added 10.
Corey Frick scored a game-high 21 points and Hunter Assad chipped in with 10 points for the Trojans.
Brownsville 61, Beth-Center 35: Brownsville kept alive its slim title hopes in Class 3A Section 4 with a 61-35 victory at Beth-Center.
The win moves Brownsville to 7-2 in section and 10-7 overall. The Falcons trail first-place Washington by two games with three remaining.
Cedric Harrison scored 17 points to lead Brownsville, which led 31-16 at halftime. Derrick Tarpley and Elijah Brown each contributed 10 points.
Ruben Miller fired in 14 points for Beth-Center (0-9, 3-12).
Geibel 85, Avella 44: Trevelle Clayton scored 25 points and Geibel ran its winning streak to seven games with an 85-44 win at Avella in Class A Section 2.
Geibel (5-1, 13-4) remains on the heels of section leader Bishop Canevin. Jaydis Kennedy chipped in with 21 points and Brayden Curry had 14 for the Gators, who pulled away in the second quarter and opened a 49-28 halftime lead.
Westley Burchianti led Avella (0-6, 1-17) in scoring with 19 points.
In other games: Upper St. Clair slipped past Peters Township 59-54 in Class 6A Section 2. South fayette was a 79-72 winner at Chartiers Valley in Class 5A Section 2. No game details were reported.
Girls results
Chartiers-Houston 45, Northgate 17: Three players accounted for all but three points in Chartiers-Houston’s 45-17 rout of Northgate in a Class 2, Section 3 game.
Dominique Mortimer led all scorers with 16 points, Kaydan Buckingham added 15 and Bella Richey chipped in with 11 for the Bucs (3-3, 9-7), who shut Northgate out in the third quarter, 19-0.
Clairton 68, Avella 35: Iyanna Wade scored 35 points and Clairton ran its winning streak to four games with a 68-35 win at Avella in a non-section game.
The Bears (11-1) led 30-19 at halftime and steadily pulled away in the second half.
Jerzee Sutton scored 12 points and Khalayna Knowell added 10 for Clairton.
Katie Dryer tossed in 16 points for Avella (9-8).
South Side beaver 63, Washington 22: South Side Beaver moved above the .500 mark with a 63-22 home-court win over Washington in a non-section play.
The Rams (9-8) led 40-13 at halftime. Grace Woodling topped SSB with 16 points and Emilee Boyd scored 14.
Cayleigh Brown led Wash High (1-16) in scoring with 10 points.