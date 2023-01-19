Maddie Webber scored 15 points, leading three South Fayette players in double figures, and the Lions defeated visiting McKeesport, the top-ranked Class 5A girls basketball team in the WPIAL, 49-40, in a non-section game Thursday night.
South Fayette (14-2) outscored McKeesport (12-3) in three of the four quarters with the third period even. The Lions led 17-14 after one quarter, 26-22 at halftime and 37-33 after three quarters.
Ava Leroux scored 12 points for the Lions and Erica Hall tossed in 10.
Brooke Evans, with 13 points, was the lone McKeesport player in double figures.
Washington 58, Bentworth 27:The Washington High School girls basketball continued its unbeaten march through Class 2A Section 4 Thursday night with a 58-27 victory at Bentworth.
The win was the fourth straight for Wash High (7-0, 11-4). The Prexies took control of the game early, building leads of 15-4 at the end of the first quarter and 26-12 at halftime.
The Prexies had a balanced attack with Olivia Woods leading the way with a game-high 18 points and Amari Oakley following with 13. Oakley had a double-double, finishing with 10 rebounds. The Prexies’ Teyler Barnes had 12 rebounds to go with six assists.
Bentworth (2-6, 4-12) received 12 points from Amber Sallee.
Chartiers-Houston 66, California 19: Ava Thomas picked a good time to have her most productive game of the season for Chartiers-Houston.
Thomas led three Bucs in double figures with a game-high 20 points as Chartiers-Houston defeated host California 66-19 in Class 2A Section 4.
The win improves C-H to 6-1 in the section and 10-6 overall. California was looking to tie the Bucs in the section standings but slipped to 4-3, 7-8.
In addition to Thomas’ big game, Chartiers-Houston received 16 points from Ava Capazzoli and 12 from Kaden Buckingham. All three players were instrumental in C-H forging a 40-16 halftime lead. Thomas had 12 points in the half, Capazzoli scored 11 and Buckingham had 10.
Sam Smichnick paced California with seven points.
Belle Vernon 52, West Mifflin 36: Jenna Dawson scored 12 points, Farrah Reader added eight and a career-high 14 rebounds, and Belle Vernon defeated visiting West Mifflin 52-36 in Class 4A Section 3.
Belle Vernon, which has won three straight, improved to 6-1 in section and 10-6 overall. West Mifflin is 4-3 in section and 6-8 overall.
Dawson also had five steals as the Leopards pulled away in the second half after holding a 27-22 edge at halftime.
Avonworth 47, Burgettstown 34: Greta O'Brien scored 21 points and Avonworth ended Burgettstown's five-game winning streak by defeating the Blue Devils 47-34 in a non-section game played on the Antelopes' home court.
Avonworth (10-5) trailed 10-9 after one quarter but took control over the next two quarters, outscoring Burgettstown 23-13 for a 32-23 lead.
Kaitlyn Nease and Eden Rush each dropped in 10 points for Burgettstown (11-5).
Rebecca Gretz had 11 for Avonworth.
Aquinas Academy 58, Avella 47: Avella ran into one of the top teams in Class A as Aquinas Academy defeated the Eagles 68-47 in a non-section game.
Aquinas Academy ended a two-game skid but improved its record to 10-4. Avella drops to 7-9.
Aquinas had a big first half, building a 44-22 lead by halftime.
Ellie Junker led Aquinas with 17 points and Violet Johnson scored 14.
Avella’s Katie Dryer scored a game-high 26 points. Ava Frank hit double figures with 11.
Waynesburg 47, South Allegheny 36: Kaley Rohanna scored a game-high 22 points as Waynesburg won its third straight, 47-36, over host South Allegheny in a non-section girls basketball game played Wednesday night.
The key to the game was the second quarter when Waynesburg outscored South Allegheny 12-1 to open a 25-9 lead.
Peyton Cowell scored 12 points for the Raiders (13-2).
South Allegheny (7-9) received 19 points from Angelina Cortazzo.
In other games: Beth-Center defeated Frazier 51-45 in a Class 2A Section 4 game.
Boys results
Monessen 57, east Allegheny 41:Lorenzo Gardner poured in a game-high 30 points and Monessen extended its winning streak to 13 games with a 57-41 home victory over East Allegheny in a non-section game.
Monessen (13-1) was in control throughout, sparked by a 20-10 scoring edge in the first quarter. The Greyhounds led 29-17 at halftime and 47-24 after three quarters.
The Greyhounds put three players in double figures. Joining Garnder was Jaisean Blackman with 14 points and Tyvaughn Kershaw with 10.
East Allegheny (2-9) received 17 points from Brennan Rutledge.
Brownsville 42, Jefferson-Morgan 26: Rylan Johnson scored 22 points and Brownsville used some excellent defense to win at Jefferson-Morgan 42-26 in a non-section game.
Jefferson-Morgan (10-6) led 11-8 after one quarter but the Rockets were held to only 15 points the rest of the way. Brownsville (7-5) grabbed a 19-15 halftime lead and maintained an advantage in the second half.
Troy Wright scored 17 points for J-M.
Bentworth 79, California 61: Landon Urcho and Chris Harper combined for 52 points as Bentworth defeated host California 79-61 in a non-section boys basketball game played Wednesday.
Urcho led the way with a game-high 32 points and Harper contributed 20.
Bentworth (9-5), which has won three of its last four, outscored California in each of the first three quarters to build leads of 18-13, 37-24 and 57-37 at the quarter stops.
Aidan Lowden led California (4-11) with 20 points. Vinny Manzella had 11 points and Caden Powell 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.