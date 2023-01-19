PIAA basketball stock image

Maddie Webber scored 15 points, leading three South Fayette players in double figures, and the Lions defeated visiting McKeesport, the top-ranked Class 5A girls basketball team in the WPIAL, 49-40, in a non-section game Thursday night.

South Fayette (14-2) outscored McKeesport (12-3) in three of the four quarters with the third period even. The Lions led 17-14 after one quarter, 26-22 at halftime and 37-33 after three quarters.

