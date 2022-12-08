Undefeated South Fayette outscored visiting Shaler by 15 points in the second half to rally for a 51-39 victory in non-section play Thursday.
The Lions (4-0) trailed 22-19 at halftime but outscored previously unbeaten Shaler (3-1) 21-13 in the third quarter to take a 40-35 lead. The Titans managed only four points in the fourth quarter.
Elijah Hill had a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead South Fayette. Noah Knox and Michael Plasko each scored 10 points.
Keegan Smetanka, with nine points, led Shaler in scoring.
McGuffey 47, Mount Pleasant 21: McGuffey, playing its second game in as many nights, won its Class 3A Section 4 opener by beating Mount Pleasant 47-21.
Jantzen Durbin led McGuffey (1-0, 2-2) with 19 points. Tristan McAdoo followed in the scoring column with 10 points.
No other game details were available.
In other games: Albert Gallatin rolled to an 80-38 win over Ringgold on the Colonial’s home court. Frazier was a 44-37 winner over visiting West Greene in a non-section contest.
Girls results
Canon-McMillan 61, South Park 26: Canon-McMillan Kelsey Wandera and Nadia Davis combined for 32 points and Canon-McMillan overpowered host South Park, 61-26 in non-section action.
The Big Macs (1-3) shut out South Park, which was playing its season opener, in the first quarter, racing to a commanding 17-0 lead. Canon-McMillan stretched the lead to 42-10 at halftime.
Wandera led the Big Macs with 17 points. She did all of her scoring in the first half, including 11 points in the second quarter. She made four three-pointers on the night.
Davis finished with 15 points, including 12 in the second half.
No South Park player scored more than six points.
Burgettstown 47, Chartiers-Houston 24: Addie Cairns scored a season-high 16 points and Burgettstown bounced back from its first loss of the season to defeat visiting Chartiers-Houston 47-24 in a non-section contest.
Burgettstown (3-1) led 10-3 after one quarter and 18-9 at halftime. The Blue Devils then broke open the game in the third quarter when they outscored the Bucs 19-9. Burgettstown made three three-pointers during the third quarter, including two by Eden Rush.
Kaden Buckingham led Chartiers-Houston in scoring with nine points. The Bucs (2-2) have dropped two straight after opening the season with a pair of wins.
Trinity 49, Bishop Canevin 41: Trinity overcame a slow start on the offensive end and played solid defense down the stretch to defeat Bishop Canevin 49-41 at Hiller Hall.
Bishop Canevin (1-3), which is considered one of the top teams in Class A, led 9-3 at the end of the first quarter, but Trinity (2-1) had too much Eden Williamson for the Crusaders to handle. Williamson scored a game-high 18 points, helping Trinity gain a 21-19 halftime lead and a 33-32 edge heading into the fourth.
Trinity held Canevin to only nine points over the last eight minutes.
Rachel Boehm led Canevin with 16 points and Ashley Lippold had 14.
South Fayette 74, Bethel park 44: South Fayette scored 51 points in the first half and cruised to a 74-44 victory over Bethel park in a non-section game.
South Fayette (3-0) was in contr4ol from the outset, forging a 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and then pouring in 31 points in the second quarter for a 51-18 halftime edge.
Maddie Webber led the way for the Lions with a game-high 23 points. Lainey Yeater followed with 19 points. She made five three-point baskets. Ava Leroux chipped in with 10 points.
Bethel Park (0-3) was led by Ella Harmon’s 11 points.
Fort Cherry 72, Carmichaels 42: Raney Staub had a double-double to help Fort Cherry take a 72-42 victory in a non-section game on the Rangers’ home court.
Staub had 21 points and 12 assists for the Rangers (3-0). who led 34-22 at halftime. Ava Menzies added 11 points and Katey Blinkenderfer chipped in 10.
Sophia ZAlar led the Mikes (0-4) with 17 poinnts and Kendall Ellsworth scored 13 points.
In other games: McGuffey improved its record to 2-1 with a 54-20 victory over Carlynton. Beth-Center fell to Brownsville, 45-32
