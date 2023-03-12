The Trinity High School girls basketball team had trouble finding its scoring touch in the first half after a trip to Erie and it proved costly as the Hillers lost 47-30 to District 10 champion Erie Cathedral Prep in the opening round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs Saturday at Hagerty Family Events Center.
Trinity (18-8) was held to only four points in each of the first two quarters.
Prep (22-1) scored the final 10 points of the first quarter to forge a 15-4 lead. The Ramblers pushed their advantage to 28-8 at halftime.
Trinity was able to outscore the Ramblers in the second half but the Hillers could not generate enough offense to fuel a comeback.
Eden Williamson, with 12 points, was the only Trinity player to score in double figures. Ruby Morgan followed with seven points.
Lena Wlaz and Jayden McBride each scored 16 points for Prep.
Otto-Eldred 47, Monessen 30:
Katie Sheeler poured in a game-high 30 points as District 9 champion Otto-Eldred cruised to a 57-30 home-court win over slow-starting Monessen in the first round of the PIAA Class A girls basketball playoffs.
Monessen (17-7) was held to only one point in the first quarter and trailed 27-12 at halftime.
All but 10 of the point for Otto-Eldred (24-2) came from two players. Anna Merry scored 17 points.
Na'Jaziah Carter led Monessen with 11 points.
