The Trinity High School girls basketball team had trouble finding its scoring touch in the first half after a trip to Erie and it proved costly as the Hillers lost 47-30 to District 10 champion Erie Cathedral Prep in the opening round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs Saturday at Hagerty Family Events Center.

Trinity (18-8) was held to only four points in each of the first two quarters.

