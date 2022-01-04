Washington had three players who scored at least 20 points and the Prexies won a key Class 3A Section 4 road game Tuesday night, 77-62, at Brentwood.
The win moves Washington (3-0, 6-1) into sole possession of first place in the section. The Prexies have won six in a row.
Brentwood (2-1, 6-2) drops a game behind Wash High. The Spartans had their four-game winning streak snapped.
Brandon Patterson led the Prexies in the scoring column with 21 points. Tayshawn Levy and Davoun Fuse were right behind as each tossed in 20 points.
Carter Betz’s 20 points were tops for Brentwood. Mitchell Fox had 12 points.
Wash High took control of the game early, outscoring Brentwood 22-6 in the first quarter. Levy had 10 of his 20 points in the opening period.
Charleroi 81, Waynesburg 70: Will Wagner had another big scoring outburst and it helped Charleroi get back on the winning track.
Wagner scored a game-high 43 points as Charleroi defeated visiting Waynesburg 81-70 in Class 3A Section 4.
Charleroi improves to 1-1 in the section and 7-2 overall. The Cougars had lost their previous game, to belle Vernon in the championship contest of the Cougars’ annual holiday tournament.
Charleroi had trouble shaking Waynesburg (1-2, 3-6), which trailed by only 34-28 at halftime. Wagner then scored 33 second-half points, including 18 in the fourth quarter when he was 8-for-9 at the free-throw line. Wagner made 10 of 11 fouls shots in the game.
Jake Caruso scored 13 points and Gavin Theys added 10 for the Cougars, who play at Washington on Friday.
Waynesburg received 24 points from Dawson Fowler, who made five three-point field goals. Chase Henkins had 21 points and Jacob Mason had 17 to keep the Raiders within striking distance for much of the night.
Mapletown 72, Avella 60: Mapletown outscored host Avella 24-9 in the pivotal third quarter and went on to a 72-60 win in the Class A Section 2 opener for both teams.
Avella (0-1, 1-9) led 30-29 at halftime before Mapletown’s big scoring edge in the third quarter that gave the Maples a 53-39 lead.
Landan Stevenson poured in a game-high 33 points to lead three players in double figures for Mapletown (1-0, 4-2). A.J. Vanata chipped in with 13 points and Cohen Stout had 12.
It was quite a scoring shootout between Stevenson and Avella’s Brandon Samol, who finished with 27 points. Westley Burchianti followed with 18 points for the eagles and Camden Georgetti had 12.
Bishop Canevin 76, West Greene 27: Kai Spears scored 33 points to lead Bishop Canevin to a 76-27 victory over West Greene in a Class A Section 2 opener for both teams.
Jhamal Fife and Quintin White each scored 14 points for Bishop Canevin, which made 14 three-point field goals.
Kaden Shields and Parker Burns each scored six points for West Green (2-7).
California 59, Frazier 21: Three players scored in double figure to boost California past Frazier, 59-21, in in a Class 2A Section 4 game.
Hunter Assad led the way with 15 points, Aiden Lowden contributed 11, and Fred Conard added 10 for Cal (1-0, 3-5), which led at halftime, 25-4.
Frazier fell to 0-1 and 0-9.
Bellle Vernon 95, Southmoreland 59: Belle Vernon ran its record to 9-0 with a 95-59 pasting of Southmoreland in a Section 3 game in Class 4A.
Quinton Martin and Braden Laux each had double-doubles. Martin had 22 points and 15 rebounds while Laux had 11 and 10.
Devin Whitlock scored 18 for BV (3-0, 9-0) and Alonzo Wade tossed in 13. Joe Klanchar added 12.
Isaac Trout and Troy Keefer each scored 14 for Southmoreland (0-2, 3-4).
Sto-Rox 74, Burgettstown 41: Corey Simmons scored 33 points to power Sto-Rox to a 74-41 victory over Burgettstown in a Class 2A Section 2 game.
Josh Jenkins contributed 20 points for Sto-Rox (1-0, 5-1), which won its fourth game in a row.
Jackson LaRocka paced Burgettstown (0-1, 5-3), which has lost three of its last five, with 10 points.
Mt. Lebanon 55, Canon-McMillan 51: Mt. Lebanon held off a late rally and took a 55-51 victory from Canon-McMillan in the Class 6A Section 2 opener for both teams.
Canon-McMillan (4-3) trailed by seven with 43 seconds to play but got it down to one point. Mt. Lebanon (5-3) made free throws at the end to put it away.
Christian Mallon scored 23 points and Joey Peters 10 for Mt. Lebanon, which was tied, 30-30, at halftime.
Gavin Miller and Aiden Berger each scored 13 points for the Big Macs.
South Fayette 69, West Allegheny 51: Whatever adjustment South Fayette made at halftime against West Allegheny, it worked.
South Fayette outscored the host Indians 25-9 in the third quarter to wipe away a halftime deficit and went on to a 69-51 victory in a Class 5A Section 2 game.
West Allegheny (0-1, 5-4) led 23-22 at halftime but was dominated in the pivotal third quarter by South Fayette, which won its section opener and evened its overall record at 4-4.
Brandon Jakiela led the Lions with a game-high 23 points. Logan Yater had 14 points, Alex Hall 13 and Landon Lutz 12.
Brandon Bell led West Allegheny with 13 points.
In other games: Bethel Park edged host Peters Township 54-44 in Class 6A Section 2, and Connellsville slipped past Ringgold 62-61 in Class 5A Section 1. No game details were made available.
Girls results
Chartiers-Houston 43, Jefferson-Morgan 18: One night after having its offense stymied in a loss to Fort Cherry, Chartiers-Houston kicked its attack in gear during the first half at Jefferson-Morgan and defeated the Rockets 43-18 in a non-section game.
Chartiers-Houston (5-4) started quickly, forging a 19-0 lead at the end of one quarter and expanding the gap to 35-7 at halftime.
Ava Capozzoli led two Bucs in double figures with 11 points and Mia Mitrik had 10.
Jefferson-Morgan (0-7) was led in scoring by Savanah Clark’s 10 points.