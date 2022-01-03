Waynesburg came roaring back from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat host Charleroi 44-39 in a Class 3A Section 2 girls basketball game Monday night.
Charleroi (0-1, 4-4) led 21-13 at halftime before Waynesburg pulled even at 26-26 after three quarters. The Raiders outscored Charleroi 18-13 in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Kaley Rohanna led Waynesburg (2-1, 6-2) in scoring with 13 points and Clara Paige Miller had 10.
Charleroi’s McKenna DeUnger had a game-high 14 points and Riley Jones scored 10. The Cougars have lost three in a row.
Trinity 59, Thomas Jefferson 36: Trinity overcame a sluggish first half and used a big scoring performance by Eden Williamson to defeat visiting Thomas Jefferson 59-36 in a Class 5A Section 3 game.
The win keep Trinity (3-0, 7-1) undefeated in section play.
The Hillers, however, led by only 22-17 at halftime. The game didn’t remain close for much longer as Trinity outscored TJ 16-4 in the key third quarter and moved out to a 38-21 lead.
Williams led all scorers with 23 points that included six three-point field goals. The Hillers put four players in double figures as Alyssa Clutter, Maddy Roberts and Ruby Morgan each tallied 10 points.
Wheeling University recruit Gracie Fairman paced TJ (2-1, 4-5) with 14 points.
Peters Township 52, Bethel Park 44: Avana Sayles scored 15 points and Peters Township finished strong to beat host Bethel Park 52-44 in a Class 6A Section 2 game.
PT (2-1, 5-5) trailed 40-39 entering the fourth quarter but the Indians outscored Bethel Park 13-4 over the final eight minutes.
Natalie Wetzel scored five of her 14 points in the fourth quarter including a key free throws that sealed the win for the Indians. PT’s Journey Thompson scored 12 points.
Bethel Park (1-1, 2-6) was led by Emma Dziezgowski’s 19 points.
Fort Cherry 22, Chartiers-Houston 21: If you like close basketball games, then the Chartiers-Houston High School gymnasium was the place to be Monday night.
If you like high-scoring basketball games, then not so much.
Fort Cherry scored only six first-half points but rallied to beat C-H, 22-21, in a Class 2A Section 3 game.
The Rangers (1-0, 6-2) trailed 14-6 at halftime before holding the Bucs (0-1, 4-4) to just seven points in the second half. Fort Cherry cut C-H’s lead to 16-15 after three quarters and outscored the Bucs 7-5 in the fourth.
C-H’s Kayden Buckingham was the only player in the game to score ind double figures. She had 14.
FC was led by Raney Staub’s nine points.
Monessen 62, Jefferson-Morgan 14: Monessen prepped for a big game Thursday at West Greene by defeating visiting Jefferson-Morgan 62-14 in the Class A Section 2 opener.
Monessen (1-0, 5-2) put three players in double figures and the Greyhounds were again led in scoring by Mercedes Majors, who tossed in 17 points. Kinsey Wilson had a productive game with 13 points and Hailey Johnson was right behind with 12.
Kayla Larkin led Jefferson-Morgan (0-1, 0-6) in scoring with 11 points.
South Park 90, Washington 27: South Park scored 62 first-half points and cruised to a 90-27 victory over visiting Washington in a Class 3A Section 2 game.
The win keeps South Park undefeated in section at 2-0 and the Eagles improve to 3-1 overall.
Maya Wertlet led three South park players in double figures with 26 points.
Washington (0-3, 1-6) was led in scoring by Cayleigh Brown’s eight points.
South Park led 34-7 after one quarter and 62-17 at halftime.
California 61, Carmichaels 28: Kendelle Weston and Rakiyah Porter combined for 41 points, leading California to a 61-28 road win over Carmichaels in the Class 2A Section 2 opener.
Weston scored a game-high 23 points and Porter followed with 18, helping the Trojan boost their overall record to 6-3. The California took control early, leading 15-6 after one quarter and 37-16 at halftime.
Ashton Batis had 14 points to lead Carmichaels (0-1, 2-5) and Sophia Zalar checked in with 12.
Connellsville 54, Canon-McMillan 48: Madison Kinneer scored 24 points, Nevaeh Hamborsky had 14 and Connellsville came charging back from a 15-point deficit at the end of the first quarter to defeat visiting Canon-McMillan 52-44 in a non-section game.
Canon-McMillan (3-4) led 21-6 after one quarter and 33-20 at halftime. Connellsville (2-7) held the Big Macs to only 15 points in the second half and trimmed C-M’s lead to 41-33 after three quarters.
The Falcons then erupted for 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Stellanie Loutsion led Canon-McMillan with 23 points.
In other games: Moon ended South Fayette’s four-game winning streak by slipping past the Lions 49-46 in the Class 5A Section 1 opener. Serra Catholic rolled over Beth-Center 79-15 in Class 2A Section 2. No game details were made available by press time.
Boys results
Fort Cherry 54, Chartiers-Houston 48: Owen Norman scored a game-high 24 points, including six in the pivotal fourth quarter, as Fort Cherry slipped past host Chartiers-Houston 54-48 in the Class 2A Section 2 opener for both teams.
The game was tied 36-36 after three quarters but Fort Cherry (1-0, 8-1) won with an 18-12 scoring edge in the fourth period.
Norman’s 24 points included four three-point field goals.
Chartiers-Houston (0-1, 2-6) had two players score in double figures, Nate Gregory with 13 and Avery Molek with 10.