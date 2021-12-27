Chase Henkins and Jacob Minor combined for 44 points – 29 in the second half – and Waynesburg’s boys basketball team defeated West Greene 60-43 Monday afternoon in the first round of the Bentworth Tournament.
Waynesburg will play Propel Braddock Hills in Tuesday’s championship game.
Waynesburg (2-5) led by only 24-21 at halftime but Mason scored nine of his 21 points in the third quarter as the Raiders pushed out to a 41-34 lead.
Mason added eight more points in the fourth quarter, and Henkins had seven of his game-high 23 points, as Waynesburg outscored the Pioneers 19-9 over the final eight minutes.
Henkins made three of the Raiders’ five three-point field goals.
Ian Van Dyne scored 13 points for West Greene (2-5).
Propel Braddock Hills 76, Bentworth 52: It was quite a high-scoring match individual matchup during Propel Braddock Hills’ 76-52 victory over Bentworth in the Bearcats’ holiday tournament.
Benjamin Mayhew, a 6-4 junior guard, scored 41 points to lead his team to the victory. Bentworth’s Landon Urcho did his best to keep Bentworth within striking distance as he scored 32 points.
Propel (3-4) led 34-26 at halftime and put up a pair of 21-point quarters in the second half to secure the win.
Colton Lusk scored 12 points for Bentworth (1-5).
Ringgold 61, Southmoreland 50: Zion Moore scored 34 points and Ringgold, sparked by a big first quarter, went on to defeat Southmoreland 61-50 in the Charleroi tournament.
Ringgold (3-3) raced out of the gate and led 27-11 after one quarter. The Rams, however, scored only 15 points over the next two quarters as Southmoreland (2-3) closed to within 42-34 entering the fourth quarter. Ringgold secured the win by outscoring the Scotties 19-16 over the final eight minutes.
Jssus Davenport joined Moore in double figures for Ringgold with 10 points.
Ty Keffer led Southmoreland with 26 points and Isaac Trout tossed in 10.
Girls results
Albert Gallatin 85, Washington 35: Mys Gilisan scored 22 points, Gianna Michaux added 20 and Albert Gallatin cruised to an 85-35 victory over Washington at the Laurel Highlands Tournament in Uniontown.
Albert Gallatin (4-2) was in control throughout, forging a 51-26 halftime lead.
Elizabeth Murtha contributed 16 points and Courtlyn Turner had 14 for the Colonials.
Much of the scoring for Washington (0-5) came from two players as Marena Malone had a team-high 13 points and Cayleigh Brown was close behind with 11.
South Fayette 67, Seneca Valley 53:South Fayette’s Maddie Webber has had a sensational start to the season and Monday she scored 31 points to lead the Lions to a 67-53 victory over Seneca valley in the Bethel Park tournament.
The key to the game was the third quarter, when South Fayette (6-1) outscored Seneca Valley 22-8 to turn a slim 31-28 halftime lead into a commanding 53-36 edge.
Olivia West of Seneca Valley (5-2) matched Webber with a game-high 31 points.
Chartiers-Houston 43, Laurel Highlands 22: Ava Capozzoli’s long-range shooting helped Chartiers-Houston snap a two-game losing streak and defeated Laurel Highlands 43-22 in the Mustangs’ holiday event.
Capozzoli scored 13 points, with all but one of them coming off four three-point field goals. She helped the Bucs (4-2) race to a 24-9 halftime lead. C-H increased its lead to 35-18 after three quarters.
Dominique Mortimer and Kaydan Buckingham each contributed eight points for the Bucs.
LH (0-8) was led by Aareanna Griffith’s 13 points.
Bentworth 53, Geibel Catholic 16: Bentworth moved into the championship game of its own tournament with a 53-16 thumping of Geibel catholic in the first round.
The Bearcats will play Ringgold in the title game. The Rams defeated California, 48-42, in the opening round.
Laura Vittone and Amber Sallee led the way for Bentworth (3-4) by scoring 15 points each.