Freshman Kaley Rohanna scored 22 points – 14 from the free-throw line – and Waynesburg’s girls basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat visiting Washington 57-34 in a foul-filled Class 3A Section 2 game Thursday night.
Waynesburg improved to 5-1 in the section and 7-2 overall. The Raiders have a key game Monday at McGuffey, which lost for the first time section play Thursday night.
Waynesburg and Wash High (2-3, 3-6) were tied 26-26 late in the third quarter before the Raiders ended the period on a 9-3 spurt that included a half-court buzzer-beater by Clara Paige Miller, who finished with 18 points.
Miller’s basket and foul problems for Wash High sparked Waynesburg to a 22-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter. The Little Prexies lost one starter to injury and three others fouled out, which left Wash High with only three players on the court for the final 20 seconds.
Waynesburg made 21 of 34 free throws. Rohanna converted 14 of 16 free-throw attempts.
There were 45 fouls called in the game.
Kyla Woods led Washington in scoring with 15 points.
Charleroi 50, McGuffey 38: Charleroi’s young team pulled off its biggest victory of the season, knocking off McGuffey 50-38 in Class 3A Section 2.
McGuffey entered the night tied with South Park for first place in the section. The Highlanders, however, never led at the end of any quarter against Charleroi (2-4, 4-6). The Cougars were on top 9-8 after one quarter, 27-22 at halftime and 40-35 after three quarters.
Sophomore Leena Henderson led Charleroi with 15 points and freshman McKenna DeUnger had 11 points.
McGuffey’s Kiera Nicolella scored a game-high 17 points.
Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 40: Senior Molly Schall made a jump shot from the elbow with 2.5 seconds remaining to give Fort Cherry a thrilling 42-40 victory over host Carlynton in Class 2A Section 3.
The game was close throughout. After Fort Cherry 4-3, 6-5) forged a 14-4 lead after one quarter, Carlynton took a 20-19 advantage into halftime. Fort Cherry rebounded and led by six after three quarters, then had to fight a comeback attempt by the Cougars (3-3, 5-6).
Freshman Raney Staub led FC in scoring with 13 points. Kendall Kline of Carlynton had a game-high 15 points.
California 47, Beth-Center 34: California juniors Kendelle Weston and McKenna Hewitt combined for 29 points as the Trojans remained unbeaten in Class 2A Section 2 by topping host Beth-Center, 47-34.
The win moved California to 2-0 in the section and 4-2 overall. Beth-Center slipped to 0-5, 3-7.
The Tojans took charge in the first half, building a 27-13 halftime lead.
Weston scored a game-high 17 points and Hewitt checked in with 12 points.
Anna Sloan and Julia Ogrodowski each tallied 15 points for the Bulldogs.
Avella 51, Monessen 37: Katie Dryer had another double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, helping Avella move into a tie for second place in Class A Section 2 as the eagles defeated visiting Monessen 51-37.
Avella is 4-2 in the section and 6-4 overall. The Eagles have won four of their last five and are tied in the standings with Monessen (4-2, 5-4), which has lost three straight.
Avella forged a 15-7 lead after one quarter and stretched it to 26-17 at halftime. Monessen’s hopes of a comeback ended in the third quarter when Avella held a 13-7 scoring edge to build a 39-24 lead.
Dryer entered the game averaging 18 points and 15 rebounds per contest.
Mercedes Majors was the only Monessen player in double figures with 14 points.
Belle Vernon 48, Seton LaSalle 38: Taylor Rodriguez scored a career-high 14 points and Grace Henderson had a double-double to power Belle Vernon to a 48-38 victory over host Seton LaSalle in a non-section game.
Henderson matched Rodriguez with 14 points and also grabbed 14 rebounds as the leopards improved their record to 6-4. Presleigh Colditz had 10 points.
Mackenzie Canavan’s 12 points on four three-pointers was high for th Rebels (2-2).
Hempfield 61, Canon-McMillan 47: Brooke McCoy scored 30 points and Hempfield, playing only its second game of the season, defeated visiting Canon-McMillan 61-47 in Class 6A Section 2.
Hempfield (1-1, 1-1) was playing its first game since Jan. 11, also against Canon-McMillan. The Big Macs won the prior meeting, 37-36.
This time, Hempfield had a 31-22 halftime lead and sealed the win by outscoring the Big Macs 20-9 in the pivotal third quarter.
Stellanie Loutsion led C-M (1-4, 1-6) with 18 points and Kelsey Wandera had 11.
In other games: Uniontown slipped past Ringgold 59-46 in Class 5A Section 3, and Jefferson-Morgan crushed Geibel Catholic 60-10 in a Section 2-A game in Connellsville.
Boys results
Jefferson-Morgan 82, Bentworth 40: Tahjere Jacobs and Colt Fowler combined for 51 points and Jefferson-Morgan’s offense erupted for an 82-40 victory over visiting Bentworth in a Class 2A Section 4 game on the Rockets’ home court.
Jefferson-Morgan inched closer to the .500 mark, improving to 3-4 in section and 5-6 overall. The surging Rockets have won four of their last five.
J-M led by only 18-15 after one quarter but stretched the gap to 39-23 at halftime and then scored 43 second-half points.
Jacobs was the game’s leading scorer with 26 points and Fowler was close behind with 25. Landon Urcho also had a big game for Bentworth (0-4, 1-7) by scoring 20 points.
South Fayette 57, Trinity 40: Alex Hall poured in 23 points and South Fayette held Trinity to only 16 points over the middle two quarters en route to a 57-40 victory over the visiting Hillers in Class 5A Section 2.
Trinity (3-3, 6-4) led 11-7 after one quarter before going cold from the field as South Fayette (1-2, 4-3) grabbed a 25-20 halftime edge. The Lions pushed the lead to 38-27 after three quarters.
Logan Yater finished with 10 points for South fayette.
Connor Roberts was the leading scorer for Trinity 13 points and Michael Dunn had 10.