Manny Ntumngia scored 17 points, leading three Chartiers-Houston players in double figures, and the Bucs continued their strong start to the season by overcoming a halftime deficit and defeating Jefferson-Morgan 57-36 in non-section boys basketball action Thursday night.
The win is the third in a row for Chartiers-Houston (6-1).
The Bucs trailed 23-22 at halftime before pulling out to a 34-29 lead after three quarters. C-H outscored Jefferson-Morgan 23-7 in the pivotal fourth quarter. Justus Buckingham scored nine of his 12 points in the final period.
Avery Molek tallied 15 points for the Bucs, who outscored J-M 35-13 in the second half.
Houston Guesman paced the Rockets (4-4) with 14 points.
California 73, Frazier 71: Cole Wolpink banked in a shot from the low post as time expired, giving California a 73-71 victory over host Frazier in a non-section game.
California (3-3) trailed 33-32 at halftime and 60-58 after three quarters. Wolpink’s game-winner gave him seven points for the night.
Aidan Lowden led the Trojans with a game-high 28 points. Dom Martini was the only other California player with double-digit scoring as he finished with 12.
Brennen Stewart paced Frazier (1-7) with 21 points and Keyshaun Thompson had 20. Logan Butcher rounded out the Commodores’ double-figure scorers with 15.
Fort Cherry 78, Cornell 15: Fort Cherry used a strong first half to take down Cornell, 78-15, in a non-section game.
Owen Norman scored 21 points for the Rangers (5-2), who outscored Cornell 29-0 in the first quarter and 23-9 in the second. Adam Wolfe scored 17 points and Derek Errett added 10.
Amir Turner scored nine points for Cornell (0-6).
Burgettstown 67, Avella 34: Zack Schrockman led three Burgettstown players in double figures with 15 points and the Blue Devils won their second consecutive game, 67-34, over visiting Avella in non-section play.
After forging a 21-16 lead in the first quarter, Burgettstown (2-3) pulled out to a 41-21 halftime advantage and cruised the rest of the way.
Andrew Brendel and James Leuice each scored 10 points for Burgettstown.
Westley Burchianti was the leading scorer for Avella (1-6) with a game-high 17 points.
In other games: Uniontown defeated McGuffey 66-38 in the KSA Classic in Kissimmee, Fla. Southmoreland won at Ringgold, 68-56. Canon-McMillan rolled to a 74-34 victory at Connellsville. No game details were reported.
Girls results
West Greene 45, Monessen 42: Lexi Six scored 20 points and Taylor Karvan had 10 of her 15 in the second half as West Greene rallied for a 45-42 victory over visiting Monessen in a key Class A Section 2 game.
Monessen (0-1, 2-4) used a 19-12 scoring edge in the second quarter to take a 26-19 lead into halftime. West Greene (1-0, 4-4) cut the Greyhounds’ lead to 34-32 enterignt he pivotal fourth quarter.
West Greene moved ahead and held the three-point lead when Monessen had the game’s final possession. West Greene committed a foul that sent Monessen to the free-throw line for two shots. The Greyhounds shooter missed the first, then had to miss the second shot but West Greene snagged the rebound to secure the win.
Hailey Johnson and Sidney Campbell each scored nine points for Monessen. Johnson scored six of her points in the second quarter but West Greene’s defense held her scoreless in the second half.
The Greyhounds have lost four in a row.
Chartiers-Houston 44, Carlynton 28: Kaydan Buckingham scored six of her nine points in the fourth quarter as Chartiers-Houston pulled away late for a 44-28 victory at Carlynton in a non-section game.
The win was the fourth in a row for Chartiers-Houston (6-2).
The Bucs led 20-12 at halftime and 27-21 after three quarters but held a 17-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Ava Capozzoli and Amelia Brose each chipped in with nine points for the Bucs.
Naima Turner scored a game-high 12 points for Carlynton (3-5).
McGuffey 47, Carmichaels 19: Lexi Ewing poured in a game-high 19 points as McGuffey rolled to a 47-19 win over visiting Carmichaels in non-section play.
Libby Mallah contributed 11 points and Taylor Schumacher had 10 for McGuffey (7-2), which took control of the game early was able to post a 28-point win despite being shut out in the fourth quarter. The Highlanders led 26-7 after one quarter and 33-10 at halftime.
Sophia Zalar scored 11 points for Carmichaels (1-7).
Seton LaSalle 45, Burgettstown 37: Three players reached double figures to help Seton LaSalle defeat visiting Burgettstown, 45-37, in a non-section game.
Mallory Dailey led the way with 15 points for Seton LaSalle (4-1), Addie Lonergen poured in 13 and Tiara Curry had 10.
Katelyn Nease led Burgettstown (4-3) with 18 points.
In other games: Bethel Park picked up its first win of the season, defeating Trinity 72-56 at Hiller Hall. Peters Township stretched its winning streak to six games with a 62-45 road win at Fox Chapel. The Indians are 7-1 overall. No game details were reported.
