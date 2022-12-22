PIAA basketball stock image

Manny Ntumngia scored 17 points, leading three Chartiers-Houston players in double figures, and the Bucs continued their strong start to the season by overcoming a halftime deficit and defeating Jefferson-Morgan 57-36 in non-section boys basketball action Thursday night.

The win is the third in a row for Chartiers-Houston (6-1).

