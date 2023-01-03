What looked like a matchup of the top two teams in Class 3A Section 4 boys basketball Tuesday night turned into a mismatch.
Washington held Brownsville to 15 first-half points, then shut out the Falcons in the fourth quarter en route to a 70-25 thumping at Wash High gymnasium.
Washington (3-0, 7-2) is the lone team that is undefeated in section play. Brownsville had its record fall to 2-1 in section and 6-2 overall. The Falcons had won four in a row.
The Prexies took control early, jumping out to a 17-9 lead after one quarter and increasing it to 34-15 at halftime. Davoun Fuse, who led Wash High with a game-high 19 points, had 11 of his points in the first half.
De’Ondre Daugherty scored 11 of his 13 points for the Prexies in the first half and Ruben Gordon finished with 12.
Harlan Davis led Brownsville with 10 points. The Falcons were 3-for-15 at the free-throw line.
Fort Cherry 73, Frazier 28: Owen Norman became the ninth player in Fort Cherry history to reach 1,000 career points in Fort Cherry’s 73-28 thrashing of Frazier in a Section 4 game in Class 2A.
Norman needed 17 points and scored 20 to give him 1,003 points for his career. The last player to pass that milestone was Nate Bellhy, who did it in 2011.
The first player to accomplish the feat was FC basketball coach Eugene Briggs.
Derek Errett and Shane Cornali each scored 11 points for the Rangers (4-0, 9-2), who led 43-18 at halftime.
Keyshaun Tharp led frazier (0-2, 1-10) with 12 points.
Belle Vernon 73, Southmoreland 56: Alonzo Wade scored 20 points as Belle Vernon won its Class 4A Section opener, 73-56, at Southmoreland.
It was a rematch of the championship game of the Charleroi tournament on Dec. 29 and had the same result. Belle Vernon won the first contest, 87-68.
This time, the Leopards (1-0, 5-4) led 26-13 after one quarter and 44-28 at halftime. Belle Vernon’s lead grew to 73-47 after three quarters. The Leopards did not score in the fourth period but it didn’t matter.
Zion Moore followed Wade in the scoring column with 18 points and Quinton Martin had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Trinity 65, Connellsville 31: Trinity’s offense erupted in the first quarter and that led to a 65-31 victory over Connellsville in Section 1 game in Class 5A.
The Hillers (1-0, 6-4) bolted to a 25-11 lead in the first quarter, then outscored the Falcons, 40-20, over the remaining three quarters.
Owen Wayman paced the Hillers with 17 points. Drew Collins contributed 15 points and Tim Hodges added 14.
Connellsville (0-1, 0-11) remained winless on the season.
Carmichaels 54, Beth-Center 41: Four players reached double figures to help Carmichaels to a 54-41 victory over Beth-Center in a Section 4 game in Class 2A.
Dom Colarusso and Liam Lohr each scored 13 points for the Mikes (1-1, 7-4). Aydan Adamson tossed in 11 points and brother Ambrose chipped in with 10.
Brody Tharp scored a game-high 24 points for Beth-Center (0-3, 1-9).
Chartiers-Houston 67, Bentworth 44: Cole Pawich scored a career-high 25 points to lead Chartiers-Houston to a 67-44 victory over Bentworth in a Section 4 game in Class 2A.
Pawich scored eight of his points in the first quarter, when C-H took a 23-5 lead. He scored 12 points in the third quarter when the Bucs (3-0, 9-2) scored 17. Avery Molek scored 11 points.
Landon Urcho led the Bearcats (1-2, 6-4) with 21 points.
Norwin 46, Canon-McMillan 45: Norwin outscored Canon-McMillan 27-13 in the second half to rally for a 46-45 victory in the Class 6A Section opener for both teams.
Canon-McMillan (0-1, 3-7) led 32-19 at halftime after an 18-4 scoring edge in the second quarter. Norwin (1-0, 7-2) charged back and closed to within 36-31 after three quarters and outscored the Big Macs 15-9 in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Evan Morris’ 19 points topped Canon-Mac. Mason Fixx scored 13.
Jefferson-Morgan 49, Mapletown 48: Jefferson-Morgan outscored host Mapletown by one point in the first quarter, then the teams played even the rest of the way as J-M came away with a 49-48 win in the Class A Section 2 opener for both teams.
The Rockets (1-0, 7-4) led the Maples 12-11 after one quarter. The teams each scored 13 points in the second quarter, 11 in the third and 13 in the fourth.
John Woodward scored a season-high 23 points to led the way for J-M. Troy Wright had 10 points.
Mapletown (0-1, 3-6) had a balanced attack as Landan Stevenson and Braden McIntire each finished with 11 points and A.J. Vanata had 10.
Western Beaver 76, Avella 37: Levi Gray poured in a game-high 34 points and Western Beaver ran away with a 76-37 victory over visiting Avella in the Class A Section 1 opener for both teams.
After the first quarter ended tied 14-14, Western Beaver (1-0, 7-4) scored 49 points over the next two quarters.
Chantz Cottrill had 12 points for the Golden Beavers and Carson Nachman scored 10.
Colton Burchianti led Avella (0-1, 2-9) in scoring with 12 points and Westley Burchianti was right behind with 11.
Girls results
Waynesburg 65, Charleroi 55: Kaley Rohanna and Josie Horne combined for 51 points and Waynesburg rallied in the second half to beat Charleroi 65-55 in the Class 3A Section 4 opener for both teams.
Waynesburg (1-0, 9-1) led 19-8 after one quarter before Charleroi (0-1, 4-3) erupted for 27 points in the second quarter to take a 35-30 lead into halftime.
The Raiders battled back and grabbed a 49-45 lead after three quarters and outscored the Cougars 16-10 in the fourth period.
Rohanna led Waynesburg with a game-high 31 points that included 10-for-12 shooting at the free-throw line. Horne followed with 20 points that included eight of the Raiders’ 18 field goals. Horne finished with a double-double as she grabbed 10 rebounds, matching teammate Peyton Cowell.
McKenna DeUnger did her best to keep Charleroi within striking distance as she flipped in 28 points.
Burgettstown 70, Northgate 4: Burgettstown’s Class 2A Section 2 opener was a walkover for the Blue Devils.
Your score at halftime: Burgettstown 55, Northgate 0. The final? Burgettstown rolled to a 70-4 victory.
Kaitlyn Nease led four Burgettstown players in double figures with 18 points. Addie Cairns followed with 12 points, and Jillian Frazier and Christany Bartley each tossed in 10 for the Blue Devils, who improved to 6-4 overall.
Chartiers-Houston 54, Bentworth 29: Amelia Brose led three Chartiers-Houston players in double figures with 14 points and the Bucs remained unbeaten in Class 2A Section 4 with a 54-29 victory over visiting Bentworth.
The Bucs (3-0, 7-4) outscored Bentworth (1-2, 3-8) in all four quarters and led 24-13 at halftime.
Ava Capazzoli and Allison Wingard each finished with 10 points for C-H.
Bentworth’s Amber Sallee scored a game-high 18 points that included four three-point field goals.
South Fayette 65, Moon 22: Erica Hall led four South Fayette players in double figures with 16 points and the Lions rolled to a 65-22 win over Moon in the Class 5A Section 4 opener.
South Fayette (1-0, 9-2) matched Moon’sw offensive output for the game by scor4ing 22 points in the first quarter. The Lions led 38-11 at halftime.
Maddie Webber scored 12 points for SF, Julianna Rossi tallied 11 and Lainey Yater finished with 10.
Mapletown 41, Jefferson-Morgan 26: Krista Wilson scored a game-high 15 points, Isabella Garnek narrowly missed a double-double and Mapletown won its Class A Section 2 opener, 41-26, over visiting Jefferson-Morgan.
Mapletown (1-0, 4-6) outscored the Rockets in all four quarters and led 24-16 at halftime.
Wilson finished with 15 points, five rebounds and four steals. Garnek had 15 rebounds, nine points and seven assists.
Kayla Larkin led J-M (0-1, 0-10) in scoring with 10 points.
Washington 37, Frazier 28: Washington moved to 2-0 in Class 2A Section 4 with a 37-28 win at Frazier on Monday night.
The Prexies (2-0, 6-2) led 19-13 at halftime before Frazier (1-2, 4-5) closed to within 25-22 entering the fourth quarter. Wash High outscored Frazier 12-6 in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Kaprice Johnson and Olivia Woods led the Prexies with 10 points apiece. Nevaeh Hagan narrowly missed a double-double as she finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
Canon-McMillan 36, Beaver 31: Canon-McMillan rallied from a slow start to knock off Beaver 36-31 in a non-section game.
The Big Macs (4-6) snapped Beaver’s five-game winning streak while winning the third in a row for themselves.
Beaver led 12-8 after one quarter but Canon-McMillan would outscore the Bobcats, 28-19, the rest of the way.
Nadia Davis scored 16 points to lead the Big Macs. Chloe List tossed in 18 points to pace Beaver (8-2).
Belle Vernon 47, Uniontown 15: Belle Vernon’s defense helld Uniontown to three points in the second half on the way to a 47-15 victory in a Section 3 game in Class 4A.
Jenna Dawson led a balanced scoring att with 11 points for the Leopards (3-0, 5-5). Farah Reader had seven rebounds and Tessa Rodriguez added six assists.
Belle Vernon led 28-12 at halftime and outscored Uniontown, 19-3, over the second half.
Akira Dade led Uniontown (0-3, 0-10) with five points.
