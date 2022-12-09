Brody Tharp, Jason Zellie and Dom Revi combined for 63 points and led a late comeback as Beth-Center rallied to edge Waynesburg 77-72 in overtime in a non-section boys basketball game Friday night on the Bulldogs’ home court.
Beth-Center (1-3) led 21-9 after one quarter, but Waynesburg (1-4), which was playing its second game in as many nights after beating Jefferson-Morgan on Thursday, dominated the next two quarters. The Raiders cut the B-C advantage to 30-29 at halftime and then pulled out to a 49-43 entering the fourth quarter.
Tharp led B-C with 30 points. Zellie finished with 20, including 10 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Revi scored 10 of his 13 points in the final period and extra session.
Waynesburg’s Dane Woods scored a game-high 32 points. Jackson Dean followed with 16.
Peters Township 62, Hampton 53: Brendan McCullough led four Peters Township players in double figures with 15 points and the Indians’ defense clamped down on Hampton in the fourth quarter to secure a 62-53 victory.
Peters Township (3-1) led 28-25 at halftime and 47-43 entering the fourth quarters. The Indians held the Talbots to only 10 points over the final eight minutes.
Jake Ziegler scored 12 points, Jack Dunbar had 11 and Nate Miller contributed 10 for PT’s balanced attack.
Brennan Murrey scored a game-high 17 points to lead Hampton (2-1), which suffered its first loss.
Bentworth 66, Avella 50: Landon Urcho scored a game-high 20 points to lead Bentworth to a 66-50 victory over Avella in a non-section game.
Ben Hays added 11 and Aiden McMurray chipped in with 10 for Bentworth, which moved to 4-0 on the season.
Bryce Wright had 18 points for Avella (1-3).
Bethel Park 62, Canon-McMillan 47: Shawn Davis and Ben Guffey each scored 14 points and undefeated Bethel Park overcame a halftime deficit to rally for a 62-47 victory over visiting Canon-McMillan in a non-section boys basketball game.
Canon-McMillan (0-3) led 23-19 at halftime, but Bethel Park (3-0) out scored the Big Macs 19-10 in the pivotal third quarter and then put up 24 points in the final period.
The Black Hawks had four players score in double figures. Nick Brown tallied 11 points and Mike Mathias had 10.
Evan Morris scored 14 points for Canon-Mac to share game scoring honors.
Brentwood 55, Chartiers-Houston 45: Ian Harrington and Carter Bretz combined for 27 points and Brentwood used a strong first half to defeat host Chartiers-Houston, 55-45, and hand the Bucs their initial loss of the season.
Brentwood (2-2) built a 32-18 lead at halftime but Chartiers-Houston (3-1) was able to pull to within three points in the third quarter before it ended with the Spartans ahead 45-34.
Neither team shot well from the free-throw line and Brentwood’s woes (10-for-24) helped keep C-H within striking distance.
Harrington led the Spartans with 14 points and Betz scored 13.
C-H’s Jake Mele shared game scoring honors with Harrington by tossing in 14 points. he was the only Bucs player in double figures.
Carmichaels 80, California 56:
Tyler Richmond led all scorers with 28 points as Carmichaels wallopped California 80-56 in a non-section game
Dom Colarusso tossed in 17 points, Liam Lohr added 15 and Alec Anderson 12 for the Mikes (5-0).
Jacob Ziolecki had 11 points and Vinny Manzella 10 for California (1-1).
Girls results
Waynesburg 47, Ringgold 21: Waynesburg remained undefeated and continued to play strong defense as the raiders rolled to a 47-21 victory over visiting Ringgold in a non-section contest.
Waynesburg (4-0) held Ringgold to eight field goals in the game and forged a 32-12 halftime lead. The Raiders have not allowed more than 31 points in a game.
The Raiders used balanced scoring as only one player reached double figuires. Addison Blair eld the way with 12 points. Josie Horne grabbed 11 rebounds.
Angelina Massey led Ringgold (4-0) with nine points.
West Greene 55, Bentworth 29: Freshman Kendra Tharp led three West Greene players in double figures with 12 points as the Pioneers defeated visiting Bentworth 55-29 in non-section action.
West Greene (2-2) forged a 21-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, then shut out the Bearcats in the second quarter to take a commanding 28-9 advantage into halftime.
Taylor Karvan tossed in 11 points for West Greene and Lexi Six scored 10.
Bentworth (2-2) was led in scoring by Amber Sallee, who scored eight.
Peters Township 64, Montour 37: Emma Walker poured in a game-high 25 points and Peters Township rolled to a 64-37 victory over visiting Montour.
Natalie Wetzel followed walker in the scoring column, tossing in 15 as the Indians improved their record to 3-1.
