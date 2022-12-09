PIAA basketball stock image

Brody Tharp, Jason Zellie and Dom Revi combined for 63 points and led a late comeback as Beth-Center rallied to edge Waynesburg 77-72 in overtime in a non-section boys basketball game Friday night on the Bulldogs’ home court.

Beth-Center (1-3) led 21-9 after one quarter, but Waynesburg (1-4), which was playing its second game in as many nights after beating Jefferson-Morgan on Thursday, dominated the next two quarters. The Raiders cut the B-C advantage to 30-29 at halftime and then pulled out to a 49-43 entering the fourth quarter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In