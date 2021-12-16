PIAA basketball stock image

Connor Roberts scored a game-high 21 points and Trinity pulled away in the second half to beat Brownsville 65-39 in a non-section game.

Roberts made two of Trinity’s seven three-point field goals. The Hillers (2-2) led 28-21 at halftime, then outscored the Falcons 19-10 in the third quarter to break away.

Trinity’s Kyle Fecho finished with 16 points and Owen Wayman tossed in 12.

Jefferson-Morgan 75, West Greene 25: Colt Fowler scored 20 points and Jefferson-Morgan ran its winning streak to three games with a 75-25 victory over visiting West Greene.

The Rockets (3-1) led 19-5 after one quarter and then pushed the gap to 35-15 at halftime. Fowler made two of his four three-point field goals in the third quarter when J-M outscored West Greene 24-5.

Tahjere Jacobs and Troy Wright also scored in double figures for J-M with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

West Greene (1-3) was led in scoring by Corey Wise with seven points.

Steel Valley 70, Chartiers-Houston 59: Junior swingman Makha Valentine scored 30 points and Steel Valley made a fourth-quarter comeback to trip host Chartiers-Houston 70-59 in a non-section game.

Chartiers-Houston (1-3) played a strong first three quarters as the Bucs led 30-25 at halftime and 53-45 after three quarters. But Steel Valley (2-2) dominated the important fourth quarter, outscoring C-H by a 25-6 margin.

Bruce Brookings scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for the Ironmen.

Greg Smith scored in double figures for the winners with 12 points.

Chartiers-Houston also put three players in double digits led by Jake Mele’s 16 points. Lucas Myers and Nate Gregory each scored 14.

Albert Gallatin 64, Waynesburg 31: Albert Gallatin put 10 players in the scoring column, led by Jamire Braxton’s 15 points, and defeated host Waynesburg 64-31 in a non-section action.

Caleb Matzus-Chapman scored seven of his 12 points for AG (2-2) in the second quarter, helping the Colonials to a 31-17 halftime lead.

Chase Henkins had 11 points and Jacob Mason scored 10 for Waynesburg (0-4).

Girls results

Burgettstown 56, California 30: Burgettstown remained undefeated and won for the fourth time, defeating visiting California 56-30 in non-section play.

Jillian Frazier led the Blue Devils with a game-high 19 points, which included five three-point field goals. Kaitlyn Nease chipped in with 10 points for the Blue Devils, who led 27-16 at halftime and secured the winning by outscoring California 16-2 in the third quarter.

Rakiyah Porter had 15 points for California, which lost for the first time in four games.

Monessen 45, Chartiers-Houston 37: Monessen had too much Mercedes Majors for Chartiers-Houston.

Majors scored a game-high 23 points as Monessen dealt Chartiers-Houston its first loss of the season, 45-37, on the Greyhounds’ home court.

Majors scored 15 of her points in the first half, when Monessen (2-1) forged a 23-16 lead. The Greyhounds pushed the gap to 32-22 after three quarters.

Kayla Brose and Emily Swarrow shared scoring honors for C-H with 11 points apiece.

Canon-McMillan 39, West Allegheny 32: Senior guard Stellanie Loutsion scored 20 points and Canon-McMillan held visiting West Allegheny scoreless in the pivotal fourth quarter as the Big Macs rallied for a 39-32 victory in a non-section game.

West Allegheny (3-1), which entered the game undefeated, led 20-17 at halftime and 32-29 after three quarters.

Canon-McMillan (2-2), however, outscored West Allegheny 10-0 over the final eight minutes.

Mapletown 45, Beth-Center 20: Tara Dusenberry and Krista Wilson combined for 37 points and Mapletown picked up its first win of the season, 45-20, over visiting Beth-Center in non-section play.

Dusenberry made a run at a triple-double, finishing with a game-high 22 points, eight rebounds and eight steals. Wilson had a double-double as she scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Mapletown (1-3) led 7-4 after one quarter, then outscored Beth-Center 17-1 in the pivotal second quarter.

Julia Ogrodowski led Beth-Center (0-3) in scoring with 12 points.

Brownsville 39, Washington 37: Emma Seto scored 18 points and host Brownsville slipped past Washington 39-37 in the Class 3A Section 2 opener for both teams.

The game was tight throughout as Brownsville led 21-20 at halftime and 30-29 after three quarters.

Seto and teammate Zhariah Reed combined to score all but six of Brownsville’s points. Reed finished with 15 for the Falcons, who improved to 3-1.

Marena Malone tossed in 10 points for Wash High (0-1, 0-3).

Baldwin 45, Peters Township 43: Morgan Altavilla scored 22 points, including two tiebreaking free throws with five seconds remaining that gave Baldwin a 45-43 victory over visiting Peters Township in the Class 6A Section 2 opener.

The game was close throughout as Baldwin led 17-16 at halftime and PT held a 33-32 edge entering the fourth quarter.

Journey Thompson had another big game for PT (0-1, 1-3) as she scored a game-high 22 points.

Belle Vernon 56, Mount Pleasant 44: Belle Vernon withstood a 22-point performance by Mount Pleasant’s Tiffany Zelmore and defeated the Vikings 56-44.

Belle Vernon (1-0, 3-1) led 30-22 at halftime and used a balanced scoring attack to get the win. Jenna Dawson and Kenzi Seliga each scored nine points.

