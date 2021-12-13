Despite a game-high 34 points by Bentworth’s Landon Urcho, Burgettstown’s boys basketball team remained undefeated with a 65-51 victory over the Bearcats on the Blue Devils’ home court Monday night.
Burgettstown (3-0), which won the California tournament over the weekend, forged leads of 16-4 after one quarter and 34-18 at halftime. The Blue Devils pushed the lead to as many6 as 29 points late in the third quarter.
James Leuice led a balanced Burgettstown attack with 11 points. He was followed in the scoring column by Austin Nease and Zack Schrockman with 10 each.
It was the season opener for Bentworth.
Girls results
Upper St. Clair 71, Canon-McMillan 34: Mia brown led four Upper St. Clair players in double figures with 17 points and the panthers won the Class 6A Section 2 opener, 71-34, over visiting Canon-McMillan.
Paige Dellicarri chipped in with 15 points for USC (3-0), which led 22-9 after one quarter and 45-20 at halftime. The Panthers have beaten each of their three opponents by at least 37 points.
Rylee Kalocay and Molly James each scored 11 points for USC.
Stellanie Loutsion tallied 14 points to lead Canon-McMillan (1-2).
California 52, Mapletown 41: Kendelle Weston scored 23 points to help push California to a 52-41 victory over Mapletown.
Rakiyah Porter chipped in 13 points for California (3-0), which led 28-17 at halftime.
Tara Dusenberry also scored 23 points to lead Mapletown. Krista Wilson poured in 10.
Oakland Catholic 49, Peters Township 45: Peters Township sagged in the second half and fell to Oakland Catholic 49-45 in a non section game.
Alexa Wilson scored 13 points, Jillian Gallo 11 and Halena Hill 10 for OC (3-0), which outscored PT 25-18 in the second half.
Avana Sayles scored 13 points and Natalie Wetzel 11 for Peters Township. Journey Thompson, coming off a 33-points effort this weekend against Chartiers Valley, missed most of the game because of an academic requirement she needed to attend to.
Waynesburg 56, Carmichaels 13: Waynesburg remained undefeated by dominating the first half and crusiing to a 56-13 victory over visiting Carmichaels in a non-section game.
The Raiders (3-0) raced to a 47-8 halftime lead, outscoring the Mikes (2-1) 31-3 in the second quarter.
Clara Paige Miller led a balanced attack for Waynesburg with 16 points. Nina Sarra was the only other Raider to score in double figures as she tossed in 11.
Sophia Zalar had eight points for Carmichaels.
Ringgold 44, Washington 20: Kirra Gerard scored 10 points to lead Ringgold to a 44-20 victory over visiting Washington in a nonsection game on the Rams’ home court.
Ringgold (1-2) led 21-8 at halftime and secured the win by outscoring Washington (0-1) 18-2 in the third quarter. Nine different Rams cracked the scoring column.
Cayleigh Brown led the Prexies in scoring with nine points.
Fort Cherry 72, Jefferson-Morgan 4: Fort Cherry picked up its first win of the season by dominating visiting Jefferson-Morgan 72-4 in a non-section game.
Fort Cherry (1-2), which lost to two opponents from larger classifications to open the season, overwhelmed the Class A Rockets, forging leads of 26-2 after one quarter and 39-4 at halftime. The Rangers held J-M (0-3) scoreless in the second half.
Fort Cherry got everyone into the act as five Rangers finished in double figures led by Raney Staub and Katie Blickenderfer with 12 points each. Olivia Kemp followed with 11 points and both Ava Menzies and Jazlyn Martino tossed in 10 points.
Belle Vernon 65, Laurel Highlands 37: Belle Vernon put four players in double figures and pushed its record above the .500 mark with a 65-37 victory over host Laurel Highlands.
Jenna Dawson, Farrah Reader and Kenzi Seliga each scored 12 points for the Leopards (2-1) and Viva Kreis was right behind with 10. The Leopards led 29-18 at halftime and 42-29 at halftime before securing the win by outscoring the Mustangs (0-3) by a 23-8 margin in the fourth quarter.
LH’s Adrianna Griffith scored a game-high 19 points.
In other games: Carlynton was a 56-32 winner over visiting McGuffey in a non-section game. No details were reported.