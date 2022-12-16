Ruben Gordon had 19 points and Washington’s boys basketball team opened Class 3A Section 4 action Friday night with a 64-44 victory over McGuffey on the Prexies’ home court.
Washington forged a 16-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and increased the gap in each ensuing period.
The Prexies (1-0, 3-2) led 33-19 at halftime and 50-32 after three quarters.
Braiden Wise was second in the scoring column for the Prexies with 13 points and Brayce Patterson hit double figures with 11 points.
McGuffey (1-1, 3-3) was hampered by turnovers but received a productive game from Grayson Wallace, who tossed in 14 points.
Fort Cherry 89, Beth-Center 27: Fort Cherry literally got everybody into the act as the Rangers rolled to an 89-27 win over visiting Beth-Center in the Class 2A Section 4 opener for both teams.
Fort Cherry (1-0, 3-2) had 17 players score in the game.
The Rangers raced to a commanding 27-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and increased the advantage to a whopping 63-9 at halftime.
Owen Norman led Fort Cherry in scoring with 28 points despite playing only in the first half. Shane Cornali, with 10 points, was the only other FC player to score in double figures.
Dom Revi and Jason Zellie each had six points to lead Beth-Center (0-1, 1-5).
Bentworth 61, Frazier 49: Bentworth’s strong start to the season continued because the Bearcats had a strong finish to their Class 2A Section 4 opener.
Landon Urcho scored a game-high 38 points and Bentworth pulled away down the stretch to beat Frazier 61-48 in Perryopolis.
Bentworth (1-0, 5-1) had a slow start against Frazier (0-1, 1-6), falling behind 11-7 after one quarter and 28-21 at halftime. The Bearcats rallied in the third quarter and outscored the Commodores 22-15 to tie the score at 43-43 entering the final eight minutes, which was dominated by Bentworth. The Bearcats outscored the home team by an 18-6 margin.
Christopher Harper supported Urcho’s big game by scoring 12 points.
Frazier received 18 points from Brennan Stewart and 14 from Keyshaun Thompson.
Charleroi 67, Waynesburg 59: Ben Shields poured in 31 points, carrying Charleroi to a 67-59 victory at Waynesburg in the Class 3A Section 4 opener for both teams.
Shields spent much of the night at the free-throw line, making nine of 12 attempts. In the first half, which ended with the Cougars ahead 30-24, Shields scored 11 points with seven of them coming on free throws.
Charleroi (1-0, 3-2) increased its lead to 52-41 after three quarters and Shields scored eight points in the final period to keep the Cougars ahead.
Much of Waynesburg’s scoring came from two players as Dane Woods tossed in 22 points and Austin Surber had 20. Alex Van Sickle also was in double figures with 10 for the Raiders (0-1, 2-5).
Canon-McMillan 60, Ringgold 51: A strong first half powered Canon-McMilan to a 60-51 win over Ringgold in a non-section game.
Both teams entered the game with 0-4 records.
Evan Morris led the Big Macs, who held a 37-19 lead at halftime, with 18 points. Eamon O’Donoghue contributed 12,
Jake Pehowic and Lorenzo Glasser each scored 16 points for Ringgold.
Chartiers-Houston 60, Burgettstown 44: Nate Gregory poured in a career-high 23 points to help Chartiers-Houston down Burgettstown, 60-44, in a Section 4 game in Class 2A.
Chartiers-Houston struggled out the gate, falling behind 12-7 after one quarter. But a 13-4 run in the second quarter and a 22-12 extension in the third quarter, where Gregory hit four of his six three-point field goals, put Chartiers-Houston in the driver’s seat for the game.
Manny Neumngia scored 11 points for the Bucs, which moved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the section.
Burgettstown, which was led by Zach Shrockman’s 21 points, fell to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the section.
Peters Township 74, Penn-Trafford 45
Three players scored in double figures to aid Peters Township’s 74-45 rout of Penn-Trafford in a non-section game.
Jack Dunbar led all scorers with 25 points for Peters Township (5-1). Brendan McCullough chipped in with 14 points and Dylan Donovan added 10 points.
Tyler Freas led Penn-Trafford (2-4), whcih trailed 44--17 at halftime, with 21 points.
Geibel Catholic 52, Carmichaels 44: Jaydis Kennedy scored 29 points and Geibel Catholic pulled away over the closing minutes to defeat Carmichaels 51-44 in a non-section game played in Connellsville.
Geibel (1-3) led 27-15 at halftime before Carmichaels (5-2) pulled to within 36-29 after three quarters and then tied the score in the fourth period.
Dom Colarusso paced the Carmichaels attack by scoring 16 points. Aydan Adamson was the only other Mikes player in double digits with 10 points.
South Park 72, California 35: Luke Scarff led three South Park players in double figures with 17 points and the Eagles defeated visiting California 72-35 in a non-section game.
Caden Powell led California in scoring with 10 points.
Girls results
Hempfield 49, Ringgold 22: Hempfield held host Ringgold to only three points in the first half en route to a 49-22 victory over the Rams in a non-section contest.
Hempfield (3-2) snapped a two-game slide by jumping out to a 15-0 lead after one quarter and a 29-3 lead at halftime.
Sarah Podkul led the Spartans with 13 points. Ringgold’s Abbey Whaley shared game scoring honors with 13 points. Ringgold’s record dipped to 0-6.
Waynesburg 56, West Greene 33: Waynesburg remained undefeated with a 56-33 win over visiting West Greene late Thursday night.
Kaley Rohanna led all scorers with 19 points for the Raiders, who jumped out to a 16-3 lead in the opening quarter and never looked back.
Josie Horne followed with 13 points and Addison Blair added 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers for Waynesburg.
Taylor Karvan led the Pioneers (2-4) with nine points and Kasie Meek chipped in with eight points.
